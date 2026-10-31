Eagles vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8

There are a ton of ways to bet on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the NFL season, but the anytime touchdown scorer market is one of the most exciting.

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to play the Washington Commanders, and both of these teams are struggling right now in the NFC East.

However, if you don’t want to pick a winner for this game or even the total, you can simply take a player to find the end zone and potentially come away as a winner on Sunday night.

There are a bunch of different players to consider in this market, but the Eagles' offense has been banged up all year with DeVonta Smith (out) and Saquon Barkley (set to play despite a hamstring injury) missing time. That has thrust some lesser-known players into big roles, especially with Jalen Hurts out for the season with a blood clot.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is set to make his third consecutive start, and the Eagles are looking to snap a five-game losing streak that has dropped them into third place in the division.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming out of their bye week and looking to get back on track after a loss on Monday Night Football in Week 6 to the San Francisco 49ers. Jayden Daniels and company lost Terry McLaurin to a knee injury for the rest of the season in that matchup, which should lead to some new faces carrying the load for Washington at receiver.

That opens the door for some interesting decisions in the anytime touchdown scorer market, and I've decided on three players that I like to score with these two rivals facing off.

Here's a breakdown of each of those picks and their latest odds for Week 8's Sunday night showdown.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Eagles vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (+130)

Washington is 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, so this is an ideal matchup for Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) if he’s able to play.

The star running back scored a touchdown in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he played limited snaps in that matchup. Overall, Barkley has suited up for just 32.8 percent of the Eagles’ offensive plays in the five games he’s appeared in, making him a risky bet elsewhere in the prop market.

The star back played less than 16 percent of the snaps in Week 7, but he still handled nine touches for 71 yards and a score. The Commanders have only given up five rushing scores in six games, but they may struggle to contain Barkley, even if he’s at less than 100 percent.

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+215)

Stefon Diggs has four touchdown catches in five appearances in the 2026 season for the Commanders, and he’s now the No. 1 receiver with McLaurin done for the year.

Diggs has played just 59.8 percent of the Commanders’ snaps on offense, yet he’s been targeted at least six times in every game. That’s led to 24 receptions for 214 yards, and Jayden Daniels has thrown the ball Diggs’ way a ton this season.

In fact, Diggs found the end zone and had nine targets against this Philly team in Week 1. I’m buying him to have another big game on Sunday night, especially after he stepped up for six grabs and a score in Week 6.

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+220)

Earlier this season, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had four catches for 77 yards and two scores in a Week 1 win over Washington. He has not found the end zone since, but the veteran tight end has remained a big part of the offense.

Over the last two weeks with McKee at quarterback, Goedert has been targeted 15 times, catching 11 passes for 109 yards. That workload should eventually turn into some scores, and this is a great matchup for the Eagles tight end to make it happen.

Through six games, the Commanders have allowed eight receiving scores to the tight end position. Only the Detroit Lions (10) have allowed more. Goedert is a great bet to lead an otherwise banged up Philadelphia offense in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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