Eagles vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Dallas Goedert)

Sunday's action in Week 8 concludes with an interesting NFC East battle as the Washington Commanders look to get their second win of the 2026 season and they host the Philadelphia Eagles.

These two NFC East rivals are both struggling to start the 2026 season, and Washington is actually set as a favorite at home – despite being in last place in the division – against a Philly team that has lost five in a row.

Tanner McKee has taken over for the injured Jalen Hurts at quarterback, and that certainly hurt a Philadelphia offense that was already one of the five worst in the league in EPA/Play.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have looked a lot better with Daniels under center the last two weeks, but he missed time this season with a dislocated elbow.

Injuries are going to be a common theme in this game, as Terry McLaurin has a patellar tendon injury that has cost him the rest of the season for Washington, and Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith (out in Week8) have both missed games in 2026 for Philly.

So, how should bettors wager in the prop market on Sunday night?

There are a few players to take a look at, including a pick for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who's taking on a bigger role in this passing game with all of the team's injuries.

Here's a quick look at the odds and the analysis behind each of my favorite props for Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Goedert OVER 5+ Receptions (-150)

Antonino Williams OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

Jayden Daniels OVER 202.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Dallas Goedert OVER 5+ Receptions (-150)

To open this season, Goedert had five targets, four catches, 77 yards and a pair of scores against this Washington defense, and he could be one of the main targets once again on Sunday night.

Over the last two weeks with McKee at quarterback, Goedert has been targeted 15 times, catching 11 passes for 109 yards. On top of that, he’s picked up four or more catches in every game he’s been able to finish (Goedert left Week 2 early with an injury).

The Commanders have really struggled to guard the tight end position, allowing the second-most touchdown receptions (eight) and the seventh-most yards (441) in six games. So, the Eagles may look Goedert’s way even more, especially after his big game against Washington in Week 1.

Antonio Williams OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

This week, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn mentioned third-round pick Antonio Williams as a player that’s going to have a bigger role with McLaurin sidelined.

So far this season, the rookie has 26 targets, 18 receptions and one touchdown, picking up 205 receiving yards in six games. Williams has cleared 35.5 receiving yards just two times, but he took a step forward after McLaurin went down in Week 6.

Williams finished that game with three catches for 50 yards on four targets, playing over 67 percent of the team’s offensive snaps for the third consecutive week. His role should continue to grow, and he’s actually played nearly as high a percentage of snaps as veteran Stefon Diggs in 2026.

I think Williams can make some noise against an Eagles defense that is 25th in EPA/Pass this season.

Jayden Daniels OVER 202.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Philly has struggled a bit against the pass, ranking 28th in passing yards allowed, in the bottom 10 in passing touchdowns allowed and 25th in EPA/Pass.

That’s a great sign for Jayden Daniels, who had his best game of the season throwing the ball in Week 6 against San Francisco. The star quarterback threw for 300 yards and completed 72.5 percent of his passes in a close loss in primetime.

He had just 164 passing yards against Philly in Week 1, but Daniels has been much more effective since coming back from a dislocated elbow, combining for over 300 passing and rushing yards in back-to-back games.

He’s worth a look on Sunday night with so many other star players banged up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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