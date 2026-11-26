The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC East battle on Thanksgiving Day.

Both of these teams are coming off of wins, with the Eagles upsetting the Steelers at home to end a seven-game losing streak, and the Cowboys bouncing back with a blowout win against Tennessee.

Dallas has struggled to find any consistency this season, though, and the Eagles will always show up for this divisional matchup.

Philadelphia is looking for revenge after a 38-21 home loss to Dallas, but it may not get it due to its laundry list of injuries.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup with a final score prediction.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +8.5 (-110)

Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: +363

Cowboys: -469

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has come down a point from 48.5 to 47.5 on this short week.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction

It's hard to lay this many points on the Cowboys when their defense has been as bad as it is, but the Titans weren't able to take full advantage of facing them last week, and the Eagles' offense is far worse than Tennessee's, so I don't expect Philadelphia to be able to take advantage either.

Despite coming off a win, there's a case to be made that the Eagles are the worst team in the league. Their offense is 29th in EPA per play and 32nd in success rate. Their defense is a bit better than their offense, but they're in no position to shut down one of the best offenses in football. Dallas is third in both EPA per play and success rate.

The Eagles' offense won't be able to keep pace with the Cowboys.

Pick: Cowboys -8.5 (-105) via FanDuel

My best bet for this game is going to be the same as it has been for Cowboys games, which is the OVER, but I do disagree with MacMillan laying the points on Dallas.

Sure, it’s Joe Milton, but it’s still the Cowboys’ porous defense. The Titans just dropped 30 on Dallas. The Eagles should be able to move the football well enough to keep this a one-score game.

Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 33, Eagles 27

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