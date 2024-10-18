Eagles vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will face-off in an NFC East duel in Week 7 action.
The Giants' season isn't going in the direction they had hoped, but the good news is they get Malik Nabers back in the lineup after missing two weeks with a concussion. If New York wants to get back in the mix in the NFC, they need to start racking up wins in a hurry.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are fresh off a win against the Cleveland Browns but their level of play this season is still keeping their fans cautiously optimistic. A big win for them this weekend would go a long way in instilling confidence in their fanbase.
You can find out my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets". In this article, I'm going to give you a couple of my favorite touchdown scorers for this game.
Eagles vs. Giants Touchdown Bets
- Malik Nabers Touchdown (+140)
- Eagles Defense Touchdown (+700)
Malik Nabers Touchdown (+140)
With Nabers now officially cleared to play this weekend, he's the only viable option to bet on to score a touchdown in this Giants offense. He scored three touchdowns in four games to start his NFL career, and he saw an average of 13 targets and 8.75 receptions per game in those contests.
The Giants are going to feed him the ball early and often, leading to a strong chance he finds the end zone.
Eagles Defense Touchdown (+700)
If you want a longshot touchdown scorer, consider the Eagles' defense, which is available at +700 odds. With no Andrew Thomas for the Giants, Daniel Jones is going to be fighting for his life. He's already prone to commit turnovers and now that his best offensive tackle is out for the season, he's going to be pressured even more than usual.
That increases the chance of the Eagles' defense pulling off a scoop-and-score or a pick-six. I love this bet at 7-1 odds.
