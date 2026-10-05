Eagles vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

For the second straight week, the NFL is in London, as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville is playing the franchise’s 15th game in London, and it has gone .500 (7-7) in the previous matchups. After winning the AFC South in the 2025 campaign, the Jaguars are right back in the mix for a top spot in the AFC, winning three of their first four games in 2026.

Trevor Lawrence ( +650 to win MVP ) has skyrocketed up the odds board in recent weeks, as the Jags have beaten potential playoff contenders in the AFC in Cleveland, New England and Cincinnati.

Oddsmakers are buying this start from Liam Coen’s group, setting the Jaguars as 4.5-point favorites as the “home” team in London against the struggling Eagles.

Philly has dropped two games in a row, blowing a 10-point lead in the closing minutes against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Not only that, but the Eagles have lost Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith to injury, potentially leaving them short-handed for Sunday’s clash.

At 2-2, the Eagles are no longer in first place in the NFC East and they have a bottom-five offense in EPA/Play, success rate and yards per play this season. Can Jalen Hurts turn things around across the pond?

It won’t be easy against a Jacksonville defense that is seventh in the NFL in EPA/Play and 13th in success rate after holding the Cincinnati Bengals to just 17 points in Week 4.

Let’s take a look at the odds, betting trends, injuries, a player to watch and my prediction in Week 5.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +4.5 (-110)

Jaguars -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: +180

Jaguars: -218

Total

43.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Eagles vs. Jaguars How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Eagles record: 2-2

Jaguars record: 3-1

Eagles vs. Jaguars Injury Reports

Eagles Injury Report

Lane Johnson – questionable

DeVonta Smith – questionable

Dallas Goedert – questionable

Saquon Barkley – questionable

Jonathan Greenard – questionable

Tank Bigsby – questionable

Quinyon Mitchell – questionable

Zack Baun – questionable

Jaguars Injury Report

Eric Murray – questionable

Caleb Ransaw – questionable

Eagles vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

The Jaguars are 9-2 as favorites under Liam Coen (since the start of 2025).

The Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 0-4 against the spread this season.

Since the start of 2025, the Eagles are just 10-12 against the spread.

The Jaguars are 7-7 all time in their games played in London.

The OVER is 3-1 in the Eagles’ games in 2026.

The UNDER is 3-1 in the Jaguars’ games in 2026

Eagles vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Eagles

Can Jalen Hurts turn things around?

The Eagles’ offense is super banged up, but the former Super Bowl MVP was terrible on Sunday, completing just 12 of his 27 pass attempts for 93 yards, even though he threw two scores.

Over the last two weeks, Hurts has thrown for just 246 yards and the Eagles have been outscored 51-27. If Barkley, Smith and others are sidelined for this game in London, a ton of pressure is going to be on Hurts to lead this offense against a Jacksonville defense that is seventh in EPA/Play and 13th in success rate.

Through four games, Hurts and the Eagles rank 29th in the league in yards per play, 28th in EPA/Play and 30th in success rate. Unless that changes quickly, the Eagles may be a fraudulent playoff contender in the NFC.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick

It’s early in the week, and there’s certainly a chance that Philly gets some more weapons back on offense for Sunday’s matchup.

That being said, the Jaguars are by far the better offensive team in this game, sitting in second in the league in EPA/Play and fourth in success rate through three weeks.

Jacksonville has covered the spread in all three of its wins, blowing out the Patriots and Browns in Weeks 1 and 3. So, there’s a chance that Lawrence and Co. have a big game and the Philly offense simply won’t be able to keep up.

The Eagles had a lot of fortunate bounces in Week 4, including a near-interception that resulted in a touchdown, yet Hurts completed less than 50 percent of his passes and the team blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead.

Philly has yet to cover the spread in the 2026 season, barely winning games against Washington (1-3) and Tennessee (0-4) over the first two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Jags have been a juggernaut against the spread when favored over the last two seasons, going 9-2. I wish this line was closer to three, but the Eagles are trending in the wrong direction over the last two weeks.

I’ll take the Jags to cover in a familiar environment on Sunday.

Pick: Jaguars -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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