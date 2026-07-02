Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Iva Jovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

One of the most fascinating matches set for the third round at Wimbledon is a showdown between No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 16 Iva Jovic.

Jovic, at just 18 years old, is looking to make her presence known. She made it to the quarter-finals at this year's Australian Open and is looking to make a deep run in her second Wimbledon appearance.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's match.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Iva Jovic Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ekaterina Alexandrova +168

Iva Jovic -200

Total

21.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Iva Jovic How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 7:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Iva Jovic: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other once before. Alexandrova defeated Jovic in the second round at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Alexandrova can match her career-best finish at Wimbledon with a win in this match. She made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon in both 2023 and 2025. She has a 53% career win rate at this tournament. She defeated Panna Udvardy and Lanlana Tararudee in the first two rounds.

Iva Jovic

This is Jovic's second Wimbledon appearance. She lost in the first round here last year. This year, she defeated Jaqueline Cristian and Tatjana Maria in the first two rounds.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Iva Jovic Prediction and Best Bet

Jovic is poised to make a deep run in this tournament. She's coming off a semifinal appearance at The HSBC Championships, defeating Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals. She also cruised past her first two opponents in this tournament.

The 18-year-old is already one of the best women's tennis players in the world, and she's only going to get better. She forced Alexandrova to three sets at just 16-years-old, so I'm going to bet on her to make quick work of her in the rematch.

Pick: Iva Jovic Wins 2-0 (+120) via FanDuel

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