England vs. Argentina Opening Odds for World Cup Semifinals (Will England Make History?)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals are officially set, as England and Argentina held on in extra time to advance on Saturday night, setting up an exciting semifinal showdown on Wednesday, July 15.

Lionel Messi and Argentina won the World Cup in 2022, and despite some close games against Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds, they now find themselves in prime position to reach the title for the third time in their last four World Cup appearances.

However, a powerful England team stands in their way after scoring two unanswered goals to beat Norway in the quarterfinals. Jude Bellingham found the back of the net twice for England, and he and Harry Kane are looking to make history in 2026.

England has not been in a World Cup Final since 1966 – the last time it won – and this is just the third semifinal appearance for the nation since that World Cup win.

Even though Argentina won it all in 2022, oddsmakers have England favored to advance in this match.

Let’s dive right into the opening odds and a preview for Wednesday’s showdown between two of the best teams in the world.

England vs. Argentina Odds for World Cup Semifinals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

England: -135

Argentina: +110

3-Way Moneyline

England: +155

Argentina: +205

Draw: +200

Total

2.5 (Over +130/Under -165)

Based on these odds, England has an implied probability of 57.45 percent to advance to the World Cup Final for the first time in 60 years. Oddsmakers think there is a good chance this match goes to extra time, as England is +155 to win in 90 minutes while Argentina is +205. Both of these teams needed extra time to win their quarterfinal matches, and Argentina went to extra time in two of three knockout round games so far in the 2026 World Cup.

It’s notable that UNDER 2.5 goals is the clear favorite when it comes to the total, even though these teams feature some of the best offensive players in the world (Messi, Kane, Bellingham).

Argentina has combined for four or more goals in all three of its knockout round matches, but two of them went under this total in 90 minutes and saw multiple goals scored in extra time. England has combined for three or more goals in regulation in two of its three knockout round wins.

England vs. Argentina World Cup Semifinal Preview

Heading into the semifinals, England has jumped just ahead of Argentina in the odds to win the World Cup, which is why it is favored in this match.

Odds to Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

France: +150

Spain: +320

England: +340

Argentina: +360

Both England and Argentina are allowing less than one expected goal per game over their last 10 international matches, and Argentina is a perfect 10-0 during that stretch.

England had a draw during the Group Stage of the World Cup, but it is 7-2-1 over its last 10 matches.

This is a very familiar spot for Messi and Co., and they held on to beat Switzerland in the quarterfinals despite blowing a 1-0 lead late in the second half, scoring twice in extra time.

Despite that, I think oddsmakers have England favored due to the rather easy path that Argentina has gone through to make the semis. It has knocked off Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds, entering each round as a sizable favorite.

While England has also been favored, it beat Mexico at Estadio Azteca in the Round of 16 – a very tough environment – and beat a dark horse Norway team on Saturday even after falling down 1-0.

There’s a real argument for England to advance to the title, especially if it defends at a high level. England shut down Erling Haaland in the quarterfinals and has allowed just six goals in the World Cup.

Argentina has scored two or more times in each 2026 World Cup game, and it has relied heavily on offense in the knockout rounds, scoring three times in each match. I don’t believe Messi and Co. will be able to get away with falling behind, or relying on late goals, against a polished England club.

It’ll be interesting to see who is able to get on the board first with a trip to the World Cup Final on the line.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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