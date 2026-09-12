Falcons vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers will face each other in Week 1 of the NFL season for the second time in three seasons.

The Falcons have plenty of talent heading into this year, but with Michael Penix Jr. and potentially Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with an injury, they're going to struggle offensively. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is ready for one more NFL run before retiring.

You can find the odds and my best bet for this game in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets.

Falcons vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bet

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bijan Robinson UNDER 74.5 Rush Yards (-112)

Roman Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+600)

Pat Freiermuth 26+ Receiving Yards (-115)

Bijan Robinson UNDER 74.5 Rush Yards (-112)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I put Bijan Robinson to go UNDER his rushing yards total as my No. 7-ranked prop for Week 1:

The quarterback situation is a disaster to begin the year. Michael Penix Jr. isn't ready to play yet, and Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a back injury. That leaves Cooper Rush, Jack Strand, or an injured Tagovailoa playing in this game. That makes the Steelers' defensive game plan very simple: stack the box and stop Bijan Robinson.

Roman Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+600)

The Falcons are going to be susceptible in the slot in this game. Their usual starting nickelback, Billy Bowman Jr., is likely out for this game, leading to rookie second-round pick Avieon Terrell getting the start. That would lead to a big game for Roman Wilson, who is going to be starting in the slot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That matchup alone makes him worth a touchdown bet at 6-1.

Pat Freiermuth 26+ Receiving Yards (-115)

I expect Pat Freiermuth to have an increased role early in this season after taking over as the Steelers' primary target at tight end in the second half of the 2025 season. We know that Rodgers loves to target tight ends, and 26 is a relatively conservative number for Freiermuth to reach in this game.

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