Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Michael Zheng Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Felix Auger-Aliassime felt like he let his best chance at winning a Grand Slam slip through his grasp at this year's French Open, but now, with Carlos Alcaraz not competing and Jannik Sinner seemingly not being as healthy as he could be, the Canadian has another chance to go on a deep run.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for his third round match against Michael Zheng.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Michael Zheng Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Felix Auger-Aliassime -630

Michael Zheng +450

Total

35.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Michael Zheng How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: Noon EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Michael Zheng: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have never faced each other in their careers.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime has struggled at Wimbledon in his career. Since making the quarterfinals in 2021, he has failed to make it past the second round until this year. He has a 54% win rate at Wimbledon, his worst of the four major tournaments. He defeated both Alexander Shevchenko and Dino Prizmic in straight sets in the first two rounds.

Michael Zheng

This is Michael Zheng's first Wimbledon appearance. He got through the qualifiers and then defeated Cameron Norrie in a huge upset in the first round. He followed that up with a win against Nicolas Mejia in the second round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Michael Zheng Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not going to read too much into Zheng's successful start to the tournament. He's coming off first-round exits in back-to-back ATP Challenger events. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has played some solid tennis lately and should be able to make quick work of his opponent in this match. He has defeated his first two opponents in straight sets, both of which were of a higher caliber than Zheng.

I'm going to back the Canadian to win his third match in straight sets.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime Wins 3-0 (+110) via FanDuel

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