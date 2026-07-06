Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Two top-10 players are set to face off in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, as seven-time winner Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime has struggled at Wimbledon in recent years, but he’s found his form in 2026 to reach his first quarterfinal since 2021. The Canadian also made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, but he’s never won a Grand Slam in his career.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has won four times at Wimbledon since 2018, and he’s coming off back-to-back wins in four sets. The 39-year-old has only dropped three sets in the entire tournament, leading to him being favored in this quarterfinal match.

Can Auger-Aliassime pull off the upset and reach his first Wimbledon semifinal?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, each player’s path at this year’s tournament and my prediction for this match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Novak Djokovic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Felix Auger-Aliassime: +145

Novak Djokovic: -177

Total

40.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Novak Djokovic History and Wimbledon Performance

Felix Auger-Aliassime

After winning his first three matches of Wimbledon in straight sets, Auger-Aliassime went the distance against No. 22 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the fourth round, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1.

This is the Canadian’s first quarterfinal appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2021, and he had not made it out of the second round in his last four starts at Wimbledon prior to this year.

Shockingly enough, this is only the third time that Auger-Aliassime and Djokovic have faced off. They each have one win, though they haven’t played since 2022 when Auger-Aliassime won in straight sets at the Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic

Is another title run on the table for Djokovic?

He’s a legend, and the Serbian has already won at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club seven times in his career. The last time the 39-year-old won at Wimbledon was in 2022, though he was the runner-up in 2023 and 2024 before losing in the semifinals in 2025.

In Round 1, Djokovic needed four sets to take down Yibing Wu, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. He then followed that up by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He needed four sets to win his last two matches against No. 25 Arthur Rinderknech and Roman Safiullin to make the quarterfinals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Pick

Entering this tournament, Djokovic was 125-21 all-time on grass, and I expect his dominance to continue in this quarterfinal.

This has been a really nice run from Auger-Aliassime, but he has almost no history of success at Wimbledon, going out in Round 2 in 2025 and in the first round in 2024, 2023 and 2022. He needed five sets to win his Round 4 match, and I don’t think he’ll be able to hold off Djokovic, who appears to have something left in the tank despite an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Auger-Aliassime is 31-19 all-time on grass, and it’s hard to put too much stock into the 1-1 all-time record between these two since they haven’t matched up since 2022.

Djokovic hasn’t been in trouble in this tournament, winning the first set in every match and only dropping the second set once.

Plus, his history at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is unmatched:

2025: Semifinal

2024: Runner-up

2023: Runner-up

2022: Won

2021: Won

2020: DNP

2019: Won

2018: Won

I’d be shocked if he failed to reach at least the semis with Carlos Alcaraz absent from this year’s tournament.

Pick: Djokovic Moneyline (-177 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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