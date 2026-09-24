Fever vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Minnesota Lynx have clinched the No. 1 seed in the WNBA despite losing four of their last 10 games, and they can rest multiple players (Olivia Miles is out) on Thursday night against the Indiana Fever.

Indiana secured a massive upset win over Minnesota on Tuesday night, and it’s favored to win on Thursday and clinch a top-five seed in the league. These teams could end up meeting in the second round of the playoffs if that happens, which would be an all-time great series.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever have won seven of their last 10 games to close out the regular season, and they’re looking to improve to 14-8 on the road. Indy cruised to a win on Thursday with Miles (calf) sidelined for the Lynx, and it remains the No. 1 offense in the WNBA.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this regular-season finale between two playoff teams.

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -3.5 (-115)

Lynx +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fever: -166

Lynx: +140

Total

182.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Fever vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Fever record: 28-15

Lynx record: 32-11

Fever vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – probable

Lynx Injury Report

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu – out

Olivia Miles – out

Fever vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-172)

I’m betting on Clark as my favorite prop target, one of three picks in my WNBA Best Bets column on Thursday:

This season, Clark is shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers on 7.9 attempts per game.

The star guard has been on a heater from beyond the arc over her last 19 games, shooting 41.4 percent from 3 on 8.5 attempts per night. So, the volume should be there for Clark in this season finale against the Lynx.

Minnesota has struggled defending the 3-ball this season despite being one of the best defenses in the league. The Lynx allow 9.3 made 3-pointers per game (third-most in the WNBA), even though they are fifth in 3-point percentage.

Clark was 3-for-7 from deep against the Lynx on Tuesday and has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in four of her last five games. I’m buying her to stay hot ahead of the playoffs.

Fever vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Another play from my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why I like the Fever to win and cover in this rematch:

Thursday’s matchup has a ton at stake for the Fever, as they need a win to lock up the No. 5 seed in the league.

Since Washington holds the tiebreaker over Indiana this season, a loss by Caitlin Clark and Co. would knock them back to the No. 6 spot, likely setting up a first-round matchup with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (the current No. 3 seed).

Meanwhile, the Lynx have already secured the No. 1 seed and ruled star guard Olivia Miles out for this game. While it appears veterans like Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will play on Thursday, it may not make sense for the Lynx to tax their team in a meaningless game with the playoffs starting on Sunday.

Indiana already beat the Lynx with Miles out on Tuesday night, and it remains the No. 1 offense in the WNBA this season.

Simply put, the Fever have a reason to want this game. I think they can win and cover on the road, especially since the Lynx have been shaky since coming back from the FIBA World Cup break.

Pick: Fever -3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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