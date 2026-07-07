Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinals

French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli is back in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second year in a row, and he’s heavily favored to advance against Arthur Fery of Great Britain.

Fery had not made it past the second round of a Grand Slam until this year’s Wimbledon, and he already has a key win over Cobolli this year, knocking him out of the Australian Open in the first round.

The No. 9-ranked player in this tournament, Cobolli down No. 5-ranked Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the fourth round to advance, his second straight win against a ranked opponent.

Now, Cobolli is looking to get revenge on Fery, who has yet to face a single ranked opponent in this tournament, benefiting greatly from Ben Shelton’s first-round loss.

Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match on Wednesday.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Flavio Cobolli: -286

Arthur Fery: +226

Total

38.5 (Over -120/Under -125)

Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery History and Wimbledon Performance

Flavio Cobolli

This is just the third time where Cobolli has made it past the third round in a Grand Slam, but one of them was last year’s Wimbledon. Cobolli made the quarterfinals in that tournament as well, and he’s coming off a runner-up finish in the 2026 French Open.

This is the second time Cobolli is facing Fery, and their first meeting came earlier in 2026 in the Australian Open. Fery won that match 7-6, 6-4, 6-1, so it’s certainly possible that the Italian is upset on Wednesday.

Arthur Fery

Fery has made just four other Grand Slam appearances in his career, and this is by far his best showing. He was a second-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year, and the 23-year-old has two first-round exits and one second-round exit at Wimbledon.

This tournament has featured a rather easy draw for Fery, as he’s yet to face a ranked player though four rounds. Still, he’s hung on to win each of his last two matches in five sets, and he does have a win over Cobolli in his career.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery Prediction and Pick

Fery’s run to the quarterfinals has been impressive even though he hasn’t faced a ranked opponent, as he’s battled through every single match winning the last two sets in both the third round and fourth round.

He’s played at least four sets in every match in this tournament while Cobolli’s lone straight set victory came in the fourth round against No. 5-ranked Alex de Minaur.

Cobolli has played 42, 42, 48 and 34 games in his matches while Fery has played 32, 43, 54 and 54 games.

So, I’m expecting a longer match between these two players, especially since Fery already beat Cobolli in a Grand Slam earlier this year. The OVER on 38.5 games is a really strong bet since seven of the eight matches played by these two have gone to four or more sets.

Pick: OVER 38.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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