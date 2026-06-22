France vs. Iraq Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

France took care of business in its first match of the World Cup, beating Senegal by a score of 3-1 behind two goals by their star player, Kylian Mbappe. Now, they'll face an Iraq team that struggled in the opening round, losing to Norway by a score of 4-1.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Monday's match.

France vs. Iraq Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

France -1100

Iraq +2700

Draw +1000

Total

OVER 3.5 (-113)

UNDER 3.5 (-113)

France vs. Iraq How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

France record: 1-0-0

Iraq record: 0-0-1

France vs. Iraq History and Tournament Results

These two countries have never faced each other in an international match.

France

France impressively beat Senegal in its first match. While the French were heavily favored, Senegal was considered a dangerous opponent and a popular dark horse candidate in Group I. They'll face Norway in their final match.

Iraq

Iraq was overpowered by Erling Haaland and Norway's offensive attack, losing by a score of 4-1. If they want any chance of getting out of the group, they may need to find a way to squeak out a point against France.

France vs. Iraq Best Prop Bet

Desire Doue Anytime Goal (+137)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Desire Doue:

Instead of betting on Kylian Mbappe to score for France in its game against Iraq, I'm going to bet on Desire Doué. He had two shots, one landing on target, in France's first game. He also had 53 touches throughout the game, the most amongst French forwards by 13. If someone other than Mbappe scores for Les Bleus, I'll bet it's Doue.

France vs. Iraq Prediction and Best Bet

I think France will win this game comfortably. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Iraq was steamrolled by Norway in its first game, losing by a score of 4-1, and now they face a team that's even more lethal and deep in France. I feel comfortable betting on France to win by at least three goals, and one of the main reasons is Iraq's inability to create offensive chances.

Iraq had -0.04 expected goals against Norway, a team that was supposed to be subpar defensively. If they couldn't create any offense against the Norwegians, they certainly aren't going to be able to do it against the French.

Pick: France -2.5 (-125) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $350 in bonus bets back if bet $5 for seven days. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!