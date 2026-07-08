France vs. Morocco Opening Odds for World Cup Quarterfinals (French Favored To Win in Regular Time)

France and Morocco each kept a clean sheet in the Round of 16 to set up a matchup in the World Cup Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

Morocco eliminated host country Canada with a 3-0 victory, while France got a 1-0 victory over Paraguay thanks to a penalty kick by Kylian Mbappé – who else?

The French swept through Group I with a 10-2 goal differential, while Morocco kept its undefeated streak intact with wins against Scotland and Haiti and a draw against Brazil. That’ll be put to the test as underdogs against France.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for France vs. Morocco in the World Cup Quarterfinals on Thursday, July 9.

France vs. Morocco Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

France -390

Morocco +295

3-Way Moneyline

France -170

Draw +285

Morocco +500

Total

OVER 2.5 (+100)

UNDER 2.5 (-120)

France is a large favorite to advance at this point in the tournament. Its -390 odds imply a 79.59% probability of advancing past Morocco.

The French have been one of the most successful teams at the World Cup, especially recently. They won it all in 2018 and were runners-up in 2022.

On the other hand, Morocco is a bit of a newcomer onto the scene. They finished in fourth place in 2022 after going 0-1-2 in 2018, which was their first appearance since 1998.

France is a big favorite in this match, and favored to win the whole thing. France has the lowest odds on the board at +180 to win the World Cup, with Spain, Argentina, and England slightly behind them.

Morocco could continue its run, and has odds of +3000 to win the World Cup.

This is a rematch of the 2022 semifinal in which France beat Morocco 2-0 prior to its loss to Argentina on penalties in the championship match.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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