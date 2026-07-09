France vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Quarterfinals

France and Morocco met in the 2022 World Cup semifinals, though France (the eventual runner-up) had the clear edge in that match, winning 2-0.

That was just the second team in history that the two nations faced off, but now they meet again in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

France has dominated so far in 2026, outscoring opponents 10-2 in the Group Stage before beating Sweden 3-0 and Paraguay 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Morocco needed penalties in the Round of 32 to beat the Netherlands before it blew out Canada (3-0) in the Round of 16.

Morocco finished in fourth in the 2022 World Cup, and this is just the second time ever that the nation has made the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, France won in 2018, was the runner-up in 2022 and has four consecutive quarterfinal appearances.

Can Kylian Mbappe and Co. keep yet another magical run going?

Let’s take a look at the odds, the tournament results and my favorite bets for this quarterfinal match on Thursday, July 9.

France vs. Morocco Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

France: -390

Morocco: +295

3-Way Moneyline

France: -170

Morocco: +500

Draw: +285

Total

2.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

France vs. Morocco How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Boston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, FOX One, Telemundo

France record: 5-0

Morocco record: 4-1-0

France vs. Morocco History and Tournament Results

France and Morocco most recently met in the 2022 World Cup, with France winning that semifinal match 2-0. They also faced off in 2007, playing to a 2-2 draw.

France

France is a perfect 5-0 in the 2026 World Cup, scoring 14 goals while allowing just two. It has not allowed a goal yet in the knockout rounds, and it’s allowing just 0.88 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches.

France is 9-0-1 during that stretch, and it remains the betting favorite to win the World Cup at the best betting sites .

Morocco

Morocco had a 1-1 draw to open up the World Cup against Brazil, but it has won four matches in a row, dominating Canada on July 4 to advance to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive World Cup.

Morocco has not lost in its last 10 international matches, going 6-4-0 while allowing just 0.96 expected goals per game. Can it get revenge on France after a heartbreaking loss in the semis in 2022?

France vs. Morocco Best Prop Bet

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal Scorer (-125)

Mbappe has scored in four of his five appearances in the 2026 World Cup, putting him firmly in the mix to win the Golden Boot.

He has seven goals overall, scoring multiple times in three of his five games. So, I don’t mind this price, even against a Morocco team that has allowed just four goals in this entire tournament.

Mbappe didn’t score in the semifinal win over Morocco in 2022, but he’s been extremely involved in 2026, taking 26 shots across five matches while putting a whopping 17 of those shots on goal. He has at least two shots on goal in every single match.

With the star striker so close to even money, I think he’s worth a bet to score as France attempts to reach the semifinal for the third World Cup in a row.

France vs. Morocco Prediction and Pick

France is heavily favored to win the entire World Cup, and it has been dominant in the knockout round, allowing 0.13 expected goals to Paraguay and 0.70 expected goals to Sweden while winning those matches by a combined score of 4-0.

Morocco turned in an impressive win over Canada in the Round of 16, but it also needed to go to penalty kicks to knock off the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

France is averaging nearly two expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches, and it appears to have found another gear defensively in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Morocco has one or fewer goals in three of its five matches in this tournament.

There isn’t any value in betting on France to win outside of the three-way moneyline, so I’m going to take a shot there and bet on this game being wrapped up in regulation.

Pick: France 3-Way ML (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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