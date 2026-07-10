France vs. Spain Opening Odds for World Cup Semifinals

It's been a fun World Cup with plenty of surprising outcomes and performances, but at the end of the day, it's looking like it's the usual suspects who will be competing for the biggest international prize in the sport. The first of two semifinals has been decided, and it's the top two pre-tournament favorites, France and Spain, who will face each other with a berth in the final on the line.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in their quarterfinals match, then Spain defeated Belgium 2-1.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for Tuesday's match.

France vs. Spain Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

France -144 (59.02% implied probability)

Spain +118

3-Way Moneyline

France +130

Spain +220

Draw +220

Total

OVER 2.5 Goals (+100)

UNDER 2.5 Goals (-122)

France is looking to become the third country to make it to three straight World Cup finals, joining West Germany (1982, 1986, 1990) and Brazil (1994, 1998, 2002). They can do it with a win against Spain in the semifinal match on Tuesday, and they have opened as -144 favorites to do exactly that.

The biggest factor in this match is going to be whether or not Spain can shut down Kylian Mbappe and the potent French attack. The Spanish have been the best defensive team in the World Cup thus far, allowing just one goal the entire tournament, which came against Belgium in the semifinal. This is yet again another age-old battle of offense vs. defense, with France representing the former and Spain representing the latter. Both teams clearly thrive on both sides of the pitch, but their biggest strengths are opposite each other.

Spain and France have faced each other 38 times on the international stage. Spain is 18-7-13 in those matches. The most recent was last year's UEFA Nations League semifinal, a match which was won by Spain in a 5-4 barnburner. These two countries have met each other just once in a World Cup match. France defeated Spain 3-1 in the 2006 Round of 16.

There's a great chance that the winner of Tuesday's match will be set as the betting favorite in the World Cup final next Sunday.

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