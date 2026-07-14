France vs. Spain Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Semifinals

After a month of World Cup action that included surprising results, upsets, last-minute goals, and heartbreak, it's the best four teams that are the ones still standing ahead of the semifinals. France and Spain were the top two favorites heading into the tournament, and now they'll face each other with a berth in the final on the line.

Not only will the winner advance to the final, but there's a high likelihood the winner will also be favored in the tournament's final match.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Tuesday's semifinal match.

France vs. Spain Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

France -155 (60.78% implied probability)

Spain +125

3-Way Moneyline

France +140

Spain +215

Draw +215

Total (90 Minutes)

OVER 2.5 (-115)

UNDER 2.5 (-105)

France vs. Spain How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dallas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

France record: 6-0-0

Spain record: 5-1-0

France vs. Spain History and Tournament Results

Spain and France have faced each other 38 times on the international stage. Spain is 18-7-13 in those matches. The most recent was last year's UEFA Nations League semifinal, a match which was won by Spain in a 5-4 barnburner. These two countries have met each other just once in a World Cup match. France defeated Spain 3-1 in the 2006 Round of 16.

France

France has won all six of its World Cup matches. Their wins are as follows: 3-1 vs. Senegal, 3-0 vs. Iraq, 4-1 vs. Norway, 3-0 vs. Sweden, 1-0 vs. Paraguay, and 2-0 vs. Morocco. Norway and Senegal are the only teams that were able to score against them.

Spain

Spain stumbled in its first match of the tournament, playing Cape Verde to a scoreless draw. After that, they've defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0, Uruguay 1-0, Austria 3-0, Portugal 1-0, and Belgium 2-1. Belgium is the only team to have scored against them.

France vs. Spain Best Prop Bet

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (+160)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Mikel Oyarzabal at +160:

Mikel Oyarzabal has the highest expected goals so far this tournament amongst all players competing in this match, not named Kylian Mbappe. His expected goals sit at 4.14, while finding the back of the net four different times. Spain is going to need its best to show up in a big way on Tuesday, so Oyarzabal to find the back of the net at +160 is a great bet to make.

France vs. Spain Prediction and Best Bet

Spain is the side to back at plus-money to advance to the final. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

I think the odds in this match should be much closer to a coin flip, so I'm going to back Spain to advance at +125. People are quick to forget that Spain was the World Cup favorites before the tournament began, but a group stage draw against Cape Verde seemingly caused everyone to dismiss them.

Spain leads the four remaining teams in expected goal differential per 90 minutes so far this tournament at +1.56, which is one step above France at +1.43. Their defense has also been the best in the tournament, not allowing a goal until the quarterfinals against Belgium. They also have the lowest expected goals against at 0.64 per 90 minutes of play.

Let's also remember that Spain just beat France in last year's UEFA Nations League semifinal.

All signs point to Spain being the bet at plus-money.

Pick: Spain to Advance +125 via DraftKings

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