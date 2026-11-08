Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 9)

The New York Jets are going to be short-handed on Sunday in their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as star receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out.

Garrett Wilson (concussion) ruled out Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Wilson's injury is a major blow to a Jets team that is just 2-6 and facing an uphill battle to get into the playoff conversation in the AFC. The Jets have won just one of their last seven games, and they'll neeed to look elsewhere at receiver on Sunday.

This season, Wilson has 43 receptions on 63 targets, picking up 527 receiving yards and three scores in the process. He's played 88.5 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps, so replacing him won't be easy in Week 9.

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and youngster Adonai Mitchell should both end up playing more prominent roles for New York in the passing game on Sunday. The Jets' offense has been pretty solid in 2026, ranking 12th in the league in EPA/Play.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's best prop bet for the New York offense, even with Wilson sidelined in Week 9.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even with Garrett Wilson sidelined, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is targeting Jets quarterback Geno Smith in Sunday's matchup:

Geno Smith OVER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114)

This passing yards total is far too low for Geno Smith. He enters the week ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in completion percentage over expected, and he has gone over 250+ passing yards in three straight games. He has also reached 212+ passing yards in all but two starts. If the Chiefs are leading the second half, he'll have to keep throwing the ball, which could lead to him cashing the over on his passing yards total late in the game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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