Jets vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs began the season winning five straight games, but have since lost two straight to both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

The good news for Chiefs fans is that Kansas City is a big favorite to break its win streak in Week 9 when it hosts the New York Jets, who have lost three straight games.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my three favorite prop bets for this AFC showdown.

Jets vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Geno Smith OVER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Emmett Johnson OVER 30.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-114)

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+225)

Geno Smith OVER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114)

This passing yards total is far too low for Geno Smith. He enters the week ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in completion percentage over expected, and he has gone over 250+ passing yards in three straight games. He has also reached 212+ passing yards in all but two starts. If the Chiefs are leading the second half, he'll have to keep throwing the ball, which could lead to him cashing the over on his passing yards total late in the game.

Emmett Johnson OVER 30.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-114)

Emmett Johnson has been getting more looks in the Chiefs' offense lately, and for good reason. He's a dynamic player and a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield. He has had at least two receptions in three straight games, and he's coming off a performance where he had five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. If he keeps getting reps, he should be able to reach 31+ scrimmage yards against the Jets.

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+225)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, Xavier Worthy to score a touchdown was listed as my No. 10-ranked prop for Week 9:

Even if Rashee Rice is able to go this weekend, he's not going to be at 100% as he was limited on at practice on Wednesday. That makes Rashee Rice an attractive option to score a touchdown, especially considering the Chiefs' run game has let them down the past two weeks. Their best course of action is to lean on the passing game, especially against a weak Jets' secondary. He second on the team in both targets (41) and receptions (27) this season, so he should get plenty of looks on Sunday.

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