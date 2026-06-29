Germany vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

Not enough people are talking about Germany being a contender in the 2026 World Cup, but the 2014 champions are very much alive and should be taken seriously as the knockout stage continues.

Germany will begin its post-group stage march on Monday when they take on Paraguay in the Round of 32.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Germany vs. Paraguay Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

Germany -950

Paraguay +600

Moneyline

Germany -320

Paraguay +1000

Draw +420

Total

OVER 2.5 (-142)

UNDER 2.5 (+116)

Germany vs. Paraguay How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Boston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Germany record: 2-1-0

Paraguay record: 1-1-1

Germany vs. Paraguay History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other twice in their history. Germany defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup, and then the two teams played to a 3-3 draw in a 2013 friendly.

Germany

Germany got off to a hot start to its tournament, beating Curacao by a score of 7-1, and then followed that up with a 2-1 win against the Ivory Coast. With the group already locked up, Germany fell to Ecuador by a score of 2-1.

Paraguay

Paraguay lost to the United States by a score of 4-1 in its opening match, but then followed that up with a 1-0 win against Turkey. With both teams securing a spot in the knockout stage with a draw, Paraguay played Australia to a 0-0 draw in its final match.

Germany vs. Paraguay Best Prop Bet

Deniz Undav Anytime Goal (+130)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Deniz Undav to score:

Kai Havertz has simply been one of the best strikers in the World Cup thus far. Through the group stage of the tournament, Deniz Undav ranks 13th amongst all players in expected goals at 2.31. Undav and Germany enter this match as the betting favorite, so you have to think they'll find the back of the net at least once. If they do, Undav has a great chance to be the one to do it.

Germany vs. Paraguay Prediction and Best Bet

I'm willing to bet on Germany to win this match by 2+ goals. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

I was high on Paraguay coming into this tournament, but this team has disappointed me. At the end of the group stage, Paraguay has an expected goal differential of -1.51 per 90 minutes, which is the worst mark amongst all teams that qualified. Now, they have to face a German team that ranks seventh in expected goal differential at +1.19.

This has the making of a Round of 32 blowout.

Pick: Germany -1.5 (+100) via FanDuel

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