Giants vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves will essentially play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

They’re resuming last night’s suspended game this afternoon in the bottom of the second before starting the second game of a three-game set tonight.

Both teams are struggling a bit as of late, with San Francisco losing four of its last six and Atlanta going 1-4 in its last five games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Braves on Wednesday, June 17.

Giants vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-164)

Braves -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Giants +123

Braves -148

Total

9.0 (Over -117/Under -103)

Giants vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Giants: TBD

Braves: JR Ritchie (1-1, 3.82 ERA)

The Giants have yet to name a starter for the night game as Robbie Ray is resuming the suspended contest.

JR Ritchie was recalled last week, and he threw five scoreless innings in relief against the Mets. He’ll be making his first major-league start since May 18, when he allowed six runs (five earned) in four innings in Miami.

Giants vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, BravesVsn

Giants record: 29-43

Braves record: 46-25

Giants vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Jung Hoo Lee OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-133)

Jung Hoo Lee ended a two-game hitless drought with a 2-for-4 night against the Cubs and then had a sacrifice fly to open the scoring in last night’s contest.

The outfielder had an 18-game hitting streak before that, with an impressive 36-for-72 (.500) stretch with 17 runs scored and 10 RBI.

Lee can cash this with a hit and some counting stats or simply two hits. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 59% of his games this season.

Giants vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

The Braves still own one of the best records in baseball despite their recent rut. They’re also 22-11 at home while the Giants are 15-23 on the road (29-43 overall).

This feels like a small price to pay for the Braves tonight at home, given Ritchie’s strong outing last week and the Giants’ unnamed starter.

Pick: Braves -148

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.