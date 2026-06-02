Giants vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Milwaukee Brewers returned home with a 16-2 blowout win over the San Francisco Giants to open their three-game set on Monday night.

The Brewers have now won six of their last seven games, while the Giants have lost six of seven.

Kyle Harrison takes the mound against his former team, with Trevor McDonald getting the ball for San Francisco.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Brewers on Tuesday, June 2.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (+101)

Brewers -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Giants +214

Brewers -266

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -130)

Giants vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34 ERA)

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (6-1, 1.57 ERA)

Trevor McDonald allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings two starts ago, but bounced back last time out with 6.1 innings of three-run ball (two earned runs) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Harrison has thrown 18 shutout innings since allowing two runs in four innings on May 9 against the Yankees. He’s allowed just 11 hits with 1 walk and 20 strikeouts in that span.

Giants vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, BREW

Giants record: 23-37

Brewers record: 36-21

Giants vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Harrison UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-119)

Kyle Harrison has been able to shut down most offenses he’s faced this season, and he’ll be ready to go against his former team tonight.

The southpaw has allowed UNDER 1.5 earned runs in all but three of his 10 starts this season, and he allowed 2 ER in those outings.

Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

These teams are nearly as mismatched as the 16-2 final score in their series opener suggests.

The Brewers are now 36-21 overall and 20-11 at home, with the Giants at 23-27 and 11-21 on the road.

Kyle Harrison hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts and gets a chance to face off against his former team tonight. Meanwhile, Trevor McDonald has shown signs of slowing down with 10 runs allowed (9 earned) in as many innings in his last two starts.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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