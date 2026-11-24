The New York Giants are looking to build on their upset win over the Jaguars when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants have now won three of their last four games to improve to 6-3-1 on the season, with their 23-18 win over Jacksonville coming after a 24-21 loss to Washington.

Meanwhile, the Colts crashed back down with a 26-3 loss in Houston on Thursday Night Football before waiving Daniel Jones.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.

Giants vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants -6.5 (-115)

Colts -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Giants: -322

Colts: +260

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Giants vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Giants record: 6-3-1

Colts record: 3-8

Giants vs. Colts Betting Trends

The Giants are 7-3 against the spread this season.

The Colts are 5-6 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Giants' games this season.

The OVER is 6-5 in the Colts' games this season.

Giants vs. Colts Injury Reports

Giants Injury Report

Greg Newsome II – Out

Tyrone Tracy Jr. – IR

Tremaine Edmunds – IR

Colts Injury Report

Seth McGowan – Out

Alec Pierce – IR

Jerry Tillery – Questionable

Jalen Travis – Questionable

Charvarius Ward – Questionable

Will Mallory – Questionable

Bernhard Raimann – Questionable

Sauce Gardner – Questionable

Giants vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy has done well enough in recent weeks to keep the starting job since taking over for Jameis Winston.

He had one of his best games of the season last week, actually. Despite completing just 18 of 38 passes, his 173 yards and a touchdown without an interception resulted in a QBR of 74.2. That’s his highest QBR in a game since an 11 of 21 for 243 yards showing against the Saints after taking over for Winston.

Giants vs. Colts Prediction and Pick

The Colts are a few rungs below the Giants in the NFL right now, and when New York wins, it tends to win by a decent margin.

The Giants have covered the spread in all six of their wins, including a 19-11 victory in Philadelphia in their last road game.

The Colts kept it close a few weeks ago against Dallas, but I don’t see the same happening against a better Giants squad.

Pick: Giants -6.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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