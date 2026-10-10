Giants vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Looking Likely)

Jayden Daniels is expected to return when the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Commanders were able to upset the Seahawks without him before losing 30-13 to the Colts last week to fall to 1-3.

On the other hand, the Giants have won two straight after Jaxson Dart was injured in a 28-6 road loss to the Rams in Week 2.

Washington has won four straight meetings against the Giants, including a 29-21 victory last December.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Isaiah Likely OVER 4.5 Receptions (-113)

Jameis Winston UNDER 18.5 Completions (-113)

Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Isaiah Likely OVER 4.5 Receptions (-113)

If the Giants are throwing a pass this season, it’s likely that it’s targeting their new tight end.

Isaiah Likely leads the Giants with 35 targets through four weeks, including a team-high 12 in Week 4. He’s become a safety blanket of sorts for Jameis Winston, while Malik Nabers stretches out the field with seven targets last week.

Tyler Warren and AJ Barner each had five catches at the tight end position against the Commanders in the last two weeks after Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson reached four receptions in the first two games of the season.

Given Likely’s target share, I like him to easily get to at least five catches in Washington.

Jameis Winston UNDER 18.5 Completions (-113)

It may seem a bit counterintuitive to take Likely OVER 4.5 receptions and his quarterback UNDER 18.5 completions, but it’s certainly possible to hit both when that gunslinger is Jameis Winston.

Winston went 11 of 27 in relief in Week 2, 14 of 22 against the Titans, and 18 of 29 against the Cardinals. The Commanders held Jalen Hurts to 14 completions in Week 1 and Daniel Jones to 19 last week. I see a similar output for Winston on the road this week.

Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Jayden Daniels is going to want to make his mark in his return to action. He had two rushing touchdowns last season, but none so far this year.

Daniels had plenty of time to work out his lower body while he missed time with an elbow injury, and he did run 12 times in his first two games of the season.

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.