Giants vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians will wrap up their three-game interleague series on Thursday afternoon.

Each team has won a game through the first two meetings of the series. The Guardians won 8-1 on Tuesday, and then the Giants squeaked out a 1-0 win on Wednesday. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this afternoon's rubber match.

Giants vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Giants +1.5 (-130)

Guardians -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Giants +190

Guardians -205

Total

OVER 7 (-110)

UNDER 7 (-110)

Giants vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP (7-12, 4.31 ERA)

Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (11-7, 3.74 ERA)

Giants vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Thursday, August 20

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive, NBCS BA

Giants record: 52-74

Guardians record: 61-

Giants vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Jung Hoo Lee OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+185)

Jung Hoo Lee has had a strong past 30 days, sporting a batting average of .261 while recording six doubles and four home runs. He has recorded two separate multi-hit games so far in this series. I'm going to bet on his hot streak to continue tonight.

Giants vs. Guardians Prediction and Best Bet

I think the Guardians certainly should be favored in this game, but I don't think they deserve their current price tag of -200. The Guardians' underlying numbers aren't far better than the Giants' heading into this game. For example, the Giants are 26th in wRC+ over the past 30 days, but the Guardians are only slightly above them, ranking 21st in that metric.

When you look at wRC+ against only right-handed pitchers, the Giants actually outrank the Guardians, 15th compared to 26th over the past 30 days. That's going to be important considering both starting pitchers in this afternoon's game are righties.

Let's take a chance on the Giants as significant road underdogs in this game.

Pick: Giants +190 via FanDuel

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