Giants vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Cleveland Guardians are quickly falling down the standings in the American League and will need to string some wins together to get back to truly being in the hunt for a playoff berth.

They can take a step in the right direction this week when they face the 51-73 San Francisco Giants in a three-game interleague series. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Giants vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Giants +1.5 (-137)

Mets +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Giants +170

Guardians -184

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

Giants vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Carson Whisenhunt, LHP (3-3, 6.11 ERA)

Cleveland: Foster Griffin, LHP (13-4, 3.25 ERA)

Giants vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Giants record: 64-62

Guardians record: 68-58

Giants vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Foster Griffin OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-152)

Foster Griffin is one of the most underrated pitchers in the Majors, so we're going to bet on him to complete six innings pitched tonight against a Giants offense that is especially bad against left-handed pitchers. Griffin has already pitched against the Giants once this season when he was with the Washington Nationals. He gave up just one earned run across 6.0 innings pitched, so if he can put up a similar performance tonight, we'll cash this bet.

Giants vs. Guardians Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, the value lies in betting on the total and taking the UNDER.

We have a battle of lefties set for tonight with Carson Whisenhunt (6.11) of the Giants taking on Foster Griffin (3.25 ERA) of the Guardians, which is bad news for both offenses. These two teams rank 25th and 28th in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season. Over the past 30 days specifically, the Giants have been the worst team in all of baseball against lefties with a wRC+ of 57.

Let's ride that trend and bet on tonight being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!