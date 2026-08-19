Giants vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Cleveland Guardians are now one game back from a wild card spot in the American League and 4.5 games back from the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the American League Central.

An 8-1 win against the San Francisco Giants last night was a great step toward closing that gap, and they have two more games against the lowly Giants to continue to pad their resume.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's second game of the three-game set.

Giants vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Giants +1.5 (-115)

Guardians -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Giants +200

Guardians -220

Total

OVER 7.5 (-102)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Giants vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Matt Wilknson, LHP (0-0, N/A)

Cleveland: Parker Messick, LHP (9-7, 2.59 ERA)

Giants vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive

Giants record: 51-74

Guardians record: 61-65

Giants vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Parker Messick OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+124)

Parker Messick's strikeout rate has improved this season when pitching at home. His strikeout rate improves from 8.8 per nine innings pitched to 9.2 per nine innings pitched when in front of the hometown crowd. Tonight, he gets to face a Giants' lineup that has a strikeout rate of 22.9% when facing left-handed pitchers. I love this bet at plus-money.

Giants vs. Guardians Prediction and Best Bet

For day 227 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I made the case for betting the UNDER in this interleague game.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 227



$25: White Sox/Cubs O 9 (-105)

$25: DBacks/BoSox O 8.5 (+110)

$25: Giants/Guardians U 7.5 (-115)

$25: Angels/Astros U 8.5 (+100)



Yesterday: 3-1 (+$52.48)

Year-to-date: 386-407-13 (+$97.96) pic.twitter.com/vZ2WAo4Ql9 — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 19, 2026

It's a battle of lefties set to take place in Cleveland today, and that's bad news for both offenses. These two lineups are two of the worst in the majors against left-handed pitchers, ranking 23rd and 28th in wRC+ against lefties. The Giants have also been bad offensively in general lately, ranking 24th in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

Let's bet on this game being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-120) via FanDuel

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