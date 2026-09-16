Giants vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

It was a disastrous Week 1 for the Los Angeles Rams. They flew all the way to Australia only to get crushed by their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, 27-7. Not only that, but they've had to put their new defensive acquisition, Myles Garrett, on IR.

The Super Bowl favorites now need to bounce back in a hurry and will hope to do so in Week 2 on Monday Night Football when they host the New York Giants.

The Giants are coming off one of the biggest wins by any team in the opening week, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to start the John Harbaugh era off with a win.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 2 prime time showdown.

Giants vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Giants +7.5 (-120)

Rams -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Giants +295

Rams -370

Total

OVER 48.5 (-102)

UNDER 48.5 (-120)

Giants vs. Rams How to Watch

Date: Monday, September 21

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC

Giants record: 1-0

Rams record: 0-1

Giants vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Giants are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against the Rams

The OVER is 5-2-1 in the last eight games between these two teams

The OVER is 8-2 in the Rams' last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in the Giants' last 10 games

The Giants are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Giants vs. Rams Key Player to Watch

Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams

The first week of the 2026 season did not go well for the defending NFL MVP. Matthew Stafford completed just 15-of-25 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Is this a sign of his age finally catching up to him, or was this poor performance a result of rust, travel, and a tough first opponent? Week 2 will give us a better idea of what the problem was and if it will continue.

Giants vs. Rams Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Rams to win and cover in this game:

The Los Angeles Rams had a disastrous Week 1, losing to the 49ers and then putting Myles Garrett on IR, but this game is now the ultimate overreact/underreact spot. If we put a ton of value into Week 1, taking the points with the Giants is a no-brainer bet. The Rams look bad against the 49ers, and the Giants looked great against the Cowboys.

With that being said, I have to stick with my preseason belief about both teams and not overreact to one game. The Rams are still an elite team, even with Garrett out of the lineup. They were victims of a bad travel strategy against the 49ers, but the bright side of that strategy is that I think they can re-acclimatize back in the United States better than San Francisco.

I need to see more from the Giants before I'm convinced they're an NFC contender. I wouldn't back the Rams if this spread increases any more, but at exactly seven points, I'll bet on them to put on a bounce-back performance.

Pick: Rams -7.5 (-102) via FanDuel

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