Giants vs. Texas Odds Shift Towards Houston With New York Expected to Start J.J. McCarthy

The New York Giants reportedly are going in a new direction at quarterback, as former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is expected to start against the Houston Texans over veteran Jameis Winston.

This is a major change for the 3-2-1 Giants, who are looking to salvage the 2026 season with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) sidelind for the rest of the regular season.

Breaking: The New York Giants plan to start QB J.J. McCarthy this Sunday vs. the Texans, a source told @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/I9bGP7rdZf — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2026

McCarthy replaced Winston in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, and he nearly led the Giants to a wild comeback win. The former Michigan star completed 11 of his 21 pass attempts for 243 yards, one score and one pick in the loss. He also added two carries for 26 yards.

Winston led the Giants to a 2-0-1 record in his first three starts in place of Dart, but he ranks 26th amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season in EPA/Play and 31st in success rate. Winston has completed just 57 percent of his passes, throwing five picks in five games.

Even though the Giants are making the move to McCarthy because they likely view him as an upgrade, the betting market isn't sold.

Houston opened as a 9.5-point favorite in this matchup, but DraftKings Sportsbook has since moved the Texans to 10-point favorites at home. Houston is 2-4 this season and looking to get back in the AFC South race with a third straight win on Sunday.

In the 2025 season with Minnesota, McCarthy threw more interceptions than touchdowns, though he led the team to a winning record in his starts. The Vikings moved on from him in a trade with the Giants earlier this season, and now the former first-round pick has a chance to revive his NFL career.

New York has a tough stretch coming up on the schedule as it looks to hold on to the No. 1 spot in the NFC East. It'll play Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, Jacksonville, Indianapolis and San Francisco over its next six games. The Eagles, Colts and Commanders are all struggling themselves this season, but New York already tied Washington and won't be favored in at least three of those six games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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