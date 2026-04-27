Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Vegas Golden Knights opened their first-round series with a comeback victory in Game 1 over the Utah Mammoth, but the underdogs have battled back with two straight wins to take a 2-1 series lead at home.

Utah now has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on home ice.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Mammoth in Game 5 on Monday, April 27.

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights -1.5 (+215)

Mammoth +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -115

Mammoth -105

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (1-2, 2.76 GAA, .892 SV%)

Mammoth: Karel Vejmelka (2-1, 2.36 GAA, .916 SV%)

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights record: 1-2

Mammoth record: 2-1

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Best NHL Prop Bets

Mammoth Best NHL Prop Bet

Dylan Guenther Anytime Goalscorer (+160)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Dylan Guenther hasn’t shied away from the spotlight in the playoffs.

After breaking out with 40 goals in the regular season, the Mammoth winger scored in Games 2 and 3 to help his team to victory. He also scored against the Knights at home back in November as one of his 23 goals in 40 home games as opposed to 17 goals in 39 road contests.

Guenther is a streaky scorer as shown by his six goals in a seven-game span toward the end of the season, and he also had six goals in seven games in the beginning of March as well. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight at home.

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Prediction and Pick

In today’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks, I explained why I like the Mammoth to take a 3-1 lead tonight:

The Mammoth may not have necessarily deserved a victory in Game 3 as they were outshot 32-12, but they scored on four of those 12 shots while Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in the victory.

Home ice has been important for Utah all season long, and that didn’t change in Game 1. While it wasn’t the best effort, it also showed how susceptible Vegas is between the pipes.

The Golden Knights are now 19-15-8 on the road this season while Utah is 23-16-3 at home. I’ll back the Mammoth again tonight.

Pick: Mammoth -105

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