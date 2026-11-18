Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have won back-to-back games to get over .500, and they favored at home on Wednesday night against an impressive young Memphis Grizzlies team.

Memphis beat the Washington Wizards on Monday to move to a perfect 7-0 on the road, and the team has done it without a superstar player on the roster. No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer is ascending, but the team’s leading scorer is a former Cav – Ty Jerome – who missed Monday’s win with an injury.

Jerome, Isaiah Stewart and Scotty Pippen Jr. are listed as out on the injury report for Wednesday’s matchup. Meanwhile, the Cavs did not have Evan Mobley on Monday night against Chicago, and he’s set to miss this game as well. Jaylon Tyson (doubtful), Peyton Watson (questionable) and Sam Merrill (questionable) are also on the injury report for Cleveland.

The Cavs made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and they’re looking to prove that their core around Mitchell is good enough to win an NBA title. This won’t be an easy game against a Grizzlies team that ranks in the top five in the league in net rating in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +4.5 (-106)

Cavs -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +164

Cavs: -197

Total

234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MEM), DAZN (CLE), NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 10-4

Cavs record: 8-7

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

GG Jackson – out

Ty Jerome – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Richie Saunders – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Cavs Injury Report

Sam Merrill – questionable

Evan Mobley – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Jaylon Tyson – doubtful

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Peyton Watson – questionable

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 4.5 Assists (-143)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and I’m targeting Boozer to have a big game as a passer:

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer should have a big playmaking role on Wednesday with both Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. ruled out against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs rank 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game, which should make this a big game for Boozer, who is averaging over five dimes on 8.6 potential assists per night.

This season, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has five or more assists in eight of his 14 games, including a seven-dime performance with Jerome out against Washington earlier in the week.

One of the best processors of the game at such a young age, Boozer should be able to pick apart a Cavs defense that is down its best defender in Evan Mobley on Wednesday.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Not only have the Grizzlies won every game on the road this season, but they’ve also covered in all seven of those matchups.

Memphis is fourth in the league in net rating and has exceeded expectations after blowing up the roster over the last two years. Losing Jerome and Pippen Jr. for this game does hurt Memphis’ offense, but the Grizzlies still are capable of competing with a Cavs team that is down Jaylon Tyson (doubtful) and Mobley (out).

The Cavs are just 4-4 against the spread at home despite winning six of those games, and they have struggled on defense (19th in defensive rating). That isn’t going to improve with Mobley sidelined.

I’ll take the points in this matchup with the spread set outside one possession on Wednesday.

Pick: Grizzlies +4.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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