Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

The seventh and final game in the NBA on Sunday takes place in Sacramento, as rookie Daris Acuff Jr. and the Sacramento Kings host No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis was a sleeper pick to make the play-in tournament ahead of the regular season, and the Grizz are already making strides towards that, beating Golden State and Utah to open the 2026-27 campaign.

The Grizzlies are down Zach Edey in this matchup – and Cedric Coward is questionable – which could limit their ceiling against a Kings team that is projected to be one of the worst in the NBA.

The Kings lost badly to the Los Angeles Clippers in their opener before covering at home in a loss to Portland their last time out. Can they hang around as home dogs on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup on Oct. 25.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies -3.5 (-112)

Kings +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -166

Kings: +140

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA League PAss, DAZN, NBC Sports California

Grizzlies record: 2-0

Kings record: 0-2

Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cedric Coward – questionable

Zach Edey – out

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Ben Simmons – out

Keegan Murray – questionable

Grizzlies vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-133)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m targeting Boozer to have a big game on the glass:

No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer is off to a strong start in his rookie season, averaging 16.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a 2-for-15 shooting game in his season opener, Boozer responded with 25 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Now, he takes on the lowly Sacramento Kings, and I think Boozer is undervalued in the prop market.

The Grizzlies are down center Zach Edey in this game, which should open up some more chances on the glass for Boozer, who has 11 and 13 rebounds in his first two games.

The Kings have Domantas Sabonis to patrol the glass, but they still rank 25th in rebound percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game this season. Boozer could be a double-double machine for this Grizzlies team, and he’s played over 33 minutes in both of his games this season.

I think this line has not adjusted yet for the former Duke star, and he should flirt with a double-double again on Sunday.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Kings are off to an 0-2 start, losing badly to the Clippers in their season opener before an eight-point home loss against Portland.

This Memphis team has been frisky to start this season, beating Utah and Golden State as a small favorite, and it’s worth a look on Sunday even with Edey out of the lineup.

Boozer showed why he’s the Rookie of the Year favorite with a 25-point double-double against Golden State, and this Kings team ranks 29th in the NBA in both offensive rating and net rating.

Even with Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis in the fold, the Kings simply lack the all-around talent to compete with most teams in the NBA, and I’m not buying that they’ll keep this game within a possession.

The Kings have allowed over 120 points to both of their opponents, which is a great sign for a Memphis team (eighth in offensive rating) that is off to a fast start with Boozer and Ty Jerome leading the way.

Pick: Grizzlies -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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