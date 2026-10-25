Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Pistons-76ers, Cameron Boozer, Knicks, Pacers)

It may be an NFL Sunday, but it’s also the first Sunday of the 2026-27 NBA season, and there’s an exciting seven-game slate to dive into, starting with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Utah Jazz at 5 p.m. EST.

There are multiple games between undefeated teams on Sunday, including the Detroit Pistons (2-0) taking on the Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) and the Toronto Raptors (2-0) facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0). These are marquee matchups early on in the campaign, and it’ll be interesting to see how some of these postseason contenders stack up.

Even though we’re less than a week into the season, the early results are helping shape some of my opinions on these teams from how they were rated in the preseason, including the still winless Miami Heat.

Dew’s Review: I may have been right about the Heat. I bet on Miami to miss the playoffs (+210) in my preseason column, and the Heat are off to an 0-3 start with the worst net rating (minus-16.3) in the NBA. There’s going to be some growing pains with Giannis Antetokounmpo joining a new team, but I really don’t love the supporting cast around him. The Heat are 28th in the league in defensive rating and rank in the bottom 10 in the league in points per game and field goal percentage through the first week of action.

Peter’s Point: Both the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves are off to 2-0 starts, and we should see a fast-paced battle in what is the game of the day on Sunday. Toronto is No. 1 in the league in pace through two games while the Timberwolves are 12th, and Minnesota comes into this matchup with the No. 6 offensive rating in the league. These teams are also No. 1 (Toronto) and No. 3 (Minnesota) in defensive rating, showing that their offseason trades are paying dividends – so far – in the 2026-27 season.

On Sunday, I’m eyeing a pair of player props and three teams to win outright, including two Eastern Conference contenders in a moneyline parlay. After a 2-1 showing on Friday (the last edition of this column), I’m looking to keep the momentum going as the first week of the NBA regular season draws to a close.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 6-7 (-2.56 units)

2025-26 season record: 330-292-0 (-2.98 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1625-1534-27 (+27.61 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Walker Kessler OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-119)

Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Moneyline Parlay (-120)

Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline (-130) vs. Detroit Pistons

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-133)

Walker Kessler OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-119)

Lakers big man Walker Kessler was one of my favorite preseason picks to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, and he’s gotten off to a great start, averaging 24.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Now, Kessler gets a shot at his former team – the Jazz – on Sunday evening, and Utah remains without veteran center Jusuf Nurkic. That has left the team extremely thin in the frontcourt, and it has shown through two games this season.

The Jazz are dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (61.0) and are 28th in rebound percentage. So, Kessler should have a field day down low, as he does most of his work in the painted area.

In his two games this season, Kessler has combined for 35 and 30 points and rebounds, scoring at least 22 points in each game. While he may not reach that number again, he’s a legit double-double threat against this Jazz frontcourt.

Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Moneyline Parlay (-120)

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are off to a 1-1 start, losing at home to Dallas in their last outing, but I think they’re a prime bounce-back candidate against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling just short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Brooklyn has now lost to Charlotte (by seven) and Cleveland (by four) to open the season, and it seems to have a slightly higher floor with Julius Randle in the fold.

Still, I don’t love Brooklyn on a quick turnaround against an Indy team that has playoff hopes in the East. The Pacers haven’t been great to start the season, failing to cover in both of their games, and their defense (No. 22 in defensive rating) is off to a slow start.

I don’t believe in the Nets to take full advantage of that, as they’re relying on a ton of young players around Randle and Michael Porter Jr. to win games. The NBA’s new tanking rules have moved win totals across the league, but I still believe that the “bad” teams are going to be just that.

Indy is worth a look in this matchup, which is the front end of a back-to-back for the Pacers before they play Milwaukee on Monday.

New York Knicks

The defending champions are off to an 0-2 start, ranking dead last in the NBA in points per game and 27th in offensive rating.

After losing in Boston on Friday night, New York heads home to face the Orlando Magic, who actually have a worse offense than the Knicks (28th in offensive rating) through two games. The Magic are also down Paolo Banchero (ankle) for the next four to six weeks, which has moved the Knicks to 7.5-point favorites in this game.

New York was the best team in the NBA against the spread at home last season, and I’m not putting too much stock into the Knicks’ losses against the 76ers and Celtics to open the season. Those are two contending teams, and New York was very much in both games.

Meanwhile, the Magic lost to Atlanta and then were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite horrible shooting games from both Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. I don’t trust this Magic team offensively, and it seems destined for a big trade down the line, especially now that Banchero is once again injured.

The Knicks should get their first win of the 2026-27 season on Sunday night.

Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline (-130) vs. Detroit Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers rested LeBron James on Saturday in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks, a sign that they’re going after this back-to-back against the undefeated Detroit Pistons.

Even though Joel Embiid wants to play in Sunday’s game for the 76ers, I don’t expect him to suit up after putting up a triple-double in Saturday’s win.

Joel Embiid (injury management) when asked if he'll play on Sunday:



"I have no idea. I actually want to play tomorrow, so can you guys put pressure on [the Sixers' medical staff]?"



(via @mcten) — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 25, 2026

Philly now has wins over New York, Cleveland and Milwaukee, and it’s slightly favored at home on Sunday against a banged-up Detroit team. Jalen Duren (hamstring) is out and Ausar Thompson is questionable for this matchup.

The Pistons have two impressive wins over Miami and Boston, but can they handle this Sixers team with Duren sidelined? If Embiid sits, there is a better case for a Detroit upset, but I’m still buying the quartet of James, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe on Sunday.

The Sixers are 11th in the NBA in net rating and the No. 4 defense through three games, and the Pistons aren’t going to be able to take advantage of a weak Philly frontcourt as much with Duren out.

I don’t mind taking the Sixers to win at home and move to 4-0.

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-133)

No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer is off to a strong start in his rookie season, averaging 16.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a 2-for-15 shooting game in his season opener, Boozer responded with 25 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Now, he takes on the lowly Sacramento Kings, and I think Boozer is undervalued in the prop market.

The Grizzlies are down center Zach Edey in this game, which should open up some more chances on the glass for Boozer, who has 11 and 13 rebounds in his first two games.

The Kings have Domantas Sabonis to patrol the glass, but they still rank 25th in rebound percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game this season. Boozer could be a double-double machine for this Grizzlies team, and he’s played over 33 minutes in both of his games this season.

I think this line has not adjusted yet for the former Duke star, and he should flirt with a double-double again on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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