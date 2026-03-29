Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

Sunday Night Baseball is back!

A standalone matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners concludes the first weekend of the 2026 MLB season, and oddsmakers are expecting a pretty close matchup in this series finale.

The Mariners are -143 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but Cleveland has taken two of the three meetings between these teams so far. So, Seattle is relying on righty Emerson Hancock (4.90 ERA last season) to even the series on Sunday.

The Guardians will counter with righty Slade Cecconi (4.30 ERA) last season, who led the team to a 12-11 record in 23 appearances in 2025.

I have multiple picks for this game, including a prop play for Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh as he looks to build on his 60-homer 2025 season.

Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers, props and my prediction for the 12th and final game in MLB on Sunday, March 29.

Guardians vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-175)

Mariners -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Guardians: +119

Mariners: -143

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Guardians vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Slade Cecconi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Seattle: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Guardians record: 2-1

Mariners record: 1-2

Guardians vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+270)

In today’s Daily Dinger column – our best home run picks here at SI Betting – I shared why I’m buying Raleigh after a slow start to the 2026 season:

After hitting 60 home runs in the 2025 season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has high expectations in 2026.

He’s off to a bit of a low start – 1-for-11 in his first three games – but Raleigh has a good matchup against Slade Cecconi and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night.

Cecconi appeared in 23 games in the 2025 season, posting a 4.30 ERA while allowing 24 home runs.

Raleigh had a .909 OPS and homered 38 times against right-handed pitching last season, so he’s more than capable of teeing off on Cecconi in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

This game also made my favorite picks in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB best bets column at SI Betting . I’m eyeing the total after some high-scoring games between these squads:

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians have combined for 10, six and 11 runs over their first three games despite both teams pitching some of their best starters.

So, with Sunday’s game featuring Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi against Seattle’s Emerson Hancock, I’m looking to take the OVER on this lower total.

Last season, Cecconi posted a 4.30 ERA and 4.64 Fielding Independent Pitching across 23 outings, allowing three or more runs in 10 of those appearances. Hancock may have been worse, posting a 4.90 ERA and a 5.08 FIP across 22 appearances – many of which came out of the bullpen.

So far this season, these teams rank sixth (Seattle) and 15th (Cleveland) in OPS, and one team has scored at least five runs in each of their three matchups. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see these offenses tee off against these young starters that didn’t have a ton of success in 2025.

Let’s root for runs in the first Sunday night matchup of the season.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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