Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Cleveland Guardians continue their playoff push with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox starting on Tuesday night.

Cleveland has won five games in a row to take a one-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have alternated two-game winning and losing streaks in their last eight games, but are fairly comfortable in the second AL Wild Card spot.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-205)

Red Sox -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Guardians +108

Red Sox -130

Total

6.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Parker Messick (12-9, 2.57 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.02 ERA)

Parker Messick threw a quality start last time out, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings against the White Sox.

Payton Tolle is looking to build on his six shutout frames against the Royals in his last start.

Guardians vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, NESN

Guardians record: 81-75

Red Sox record: 84-72

Guardians vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Trevor Story OVER 0.5 Hits (-148)

Trevor Story is riding an 11-game hitting streak, going 13 for 41 (.317) in that span. He has a hit in 18 of 19 games since returning from injury, going 25 for 74 (.338) since August 30.

Story is also batting .279 vs. LHP (.236 vs. RHP) and is 1 for 2 in his career against Messick.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Guardians have much more to play for tonight, and should therefore have their starter on a longer leash at Fenway Park. Messick usually goes at least six innings, while Tolle typically maxes out at that, and the Red Sox could have him on a pitch count ahead of the playoffs.

I was tempted to take the OVER on such a low number, but the Guardians as road underdogs is calling my name.

Cleveland is 40-35 on the road this season while Boston is 38-37 at home.

I’ll take the Guardians to stay hot as they look to take one step closer to a playoff berth.

Pick: Guardians +108

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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