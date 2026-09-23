Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Cleveland Guardians look to stay red-hot as they continue their three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Guardians have won six games in a row, including a 3-2 victory last night, and now hold a one-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central.

The Red Sox are pretty comfortable in their Wild Card position, but need to get going as they’ve scored just four runs during a three-game losing streak and 17 runs during a 2-5 stretch.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-204)

Red Sox -1.5 (+167)

Moneyline

Guardians +113

Red Sox -137

Total

6.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.67 ERA)

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (17-5, 2.82 ERA)

Forster Griffin bounced back a bit last time out, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings against the White Sox. He had allowed eight runs on seven hits in just 2.1 innings in Baltimore in his previous start.

Sonny Gray has allowed three runs in six and 6.1 innings in his last two starts after throwing seven shutout innings in Baltimore.

Guardians vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Guardians record: 82-75

Red Sox record: 84-73

Guardians vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Sonny Gray OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-129)

Sonny Gray has been picking it up in the strikeout department over the last several weeks. The right-hander has recorded at least five strikeouts in six straight starts and eight of his last nine, with at least six strikeouts in four of his last six contests.

The Guardians don’t strike out a ton, but Gray already racked up seven strikeouts against them in six innings back in May. I think he’ll be able to get to at least five tonight at home.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I think there’s quite a bit of value on the Guardians tonight as road underdogs.

Gray is the only thing the Sox really have going for them, as Boston’s offense has dried up over the last few weeks. Griffin should be able to give the Guardians a handful of solid innings, and Cleveland has won six in a row heading into tonight’s matchup.

Cleveland is also 41-35 on the road while the Red Sox are only 38-38 at Fenway Park this season.

This game should be closer to a pick’em tonight in Boston.

Pick: Guardians +113

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