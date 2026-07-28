Guardians vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28 (Game 1)

Monday’s series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds was postponed, setting up a doubleheader on Tuesday, with Game 1 set for 1:40 p.m. EST.

Both of these teams are on the outside looking in at a wild card spot, though the Guardians are still very much in play to win the AL Central this season.

On Tuesday, Cincy’s Chase Burns (2.42 ERA) and Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi (4.60 ERA) will go head-to-head in the first game of this doubleheader where the Reds are set as clear favorites.

Cincy is 15-4 with Burns on the mound in 2026 while Cecconi has given up 15 runs (11 earned) in 13.1 innings to the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins (twice) in his last three outings.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Guardians vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-149)

Reds -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Guardians: +135

Reds: -163

Total

9 (Over -117/Under -103)

Guardians vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60 ERA)

Cincinnati: Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA)

Guardians vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV/CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians record: 54-53

Reds record: 49-55

Guardians vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-142)

This season, Burns has been one of the best pitchers in MLB, posting a 2.42 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. The Reds right-hander should make quick work of the Guardians, who are 29th in MLB in batting average and last in the league in OPS.

Cleveland’s offense is also 26th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and 29th in expected weighted on base average (xwOBA) in 2026.

Burns has allowed four or fewer hits in all three of his starts this month, and he’s only allowed five or more hits in six of his 19 outings in 2026.

The Reds star should make quick work of this lineup, which is averaging the fewest hits per game (7.60) in MLB.

Guardians vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

On Monday, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert shared his pick for this game , and with the pitching matchup still the same, I think his best bet still applies:

I’m not confident in either of these teams right now, and while Burns gives the Reds an edge, their -167 price is a bit too steep for my liking.

I’ll instead go with the UNDER tonight in Cincinnati.

The Guardians have been shut out for their last two games, and have a total four runs in their last four contests. The Reds haven’t been a ton better, being held to five runs or fewer in five straight games for a total of 18 runs.

Cincinnati has one of the worst offenses in MLB this season, ranking 27th in runs scored, 23rd in OPS and dead last in batting average. The Guardians have actually been even worse, ranking 29th in runs scored, 29th in batting average and 30th in OPS.

Burns has allowed three or fewer runs in 17 of his 19 starts, so I expect him to keep this Cleveland offense in check. While the Reds are 15-4 in his starts, I think there is more value in betting the UNDER at -103 than taking Cincy to win outright at -163, especially since it’s tough to expect a lot of run support from this Reds offense.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .