Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 3

The Chicago White Sox return home with 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.

The White Sox are undefeated through four postseason games, sweeping the Astros in the AL Wild Card Series before winning 3-0 and 4-3 in Cleveland to open the ALDS.

Cleveland got its offense going early in Game 2, but a three-run sixth inning put the White Sox ahead. The Guardians got one back in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough.

The White Sox now have a chance to sweep their AL Central rivals at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. White Sox Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+164)

White Sox +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Guardians +100

White Sox -120

Total

8 (Over -104/Under -116)

Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Daniel Espino (0-0, 4.11 ERA)

White Sox: Sean Newcomb (2-5, 3.09 ERA)

Daniel Espino is serving as the opener for Cleveland with its season on the line. The rookie right-hander allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 15.1 innings this season, including one run in two innings against the White Sox.

The White Sox are also using an opener in southpaw Sean Newcomb. He allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings against the Guardians in Game 2.

Guardians vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Guardians record: 85-77 (0-2)

White Sox record: 84-78 (4-0)

Guardians vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Munetaka Murakami OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+111)

Munetaka Murakami is 3-for-8 with a home run so far in this series against Cleveland after going 1 for 8 in the Wild Card Series.

Murakami finished the season rather strong, going 10 for 38 (.263) with four home runs, two doubles, and a triple in his final 10 games. He scored seven runs and racked up 12 RBI in those contests.

I expect the White Sox rookie to keep that up in Chicago’s first home playoff game in five years.

Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of the White Sox right now.

The Guardians may have edged out Chicago for the division, but that hasn’t affected the Sox. They had no problem sweeping the Astros, and now have a chance to keep their Cinderella run going with a sweep of a division rival.

The White Sox went 48-33 at home this season, and took two of three from the Guardians in their last series at Rate Field back in August.

The Guardians probably weren’t going to go too deep into October anyway, but it looks like they’re going to be another division winner with a bye week to fall to a red-hot Wild Card squad.

Pick: White Sox -120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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