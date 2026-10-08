Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 4

The Cleveland Guardians live to see another day after a 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, but the Guardians put up four runs in the fourth and added on late in the game for the blowout win.

Chicago will once again look to clinch a playoff series at home for the first time since 1906, while the Guardians hope to force a Game 5 back in Cleveland.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. White Sox Game 4 on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+152)

White Sox +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Guardians -117

White Sox -103

Total

7.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA)

White Sox: Hagen Smith (3-3, 1.29 ERA)

Parker Messick is looking for some redemption after the White Sox tagged him for two runs on four hits in 4.1 innings in a Game 1 loss. He had allowed just either runs on 19 hits in 25.2 innings (2.81 ERA) in four starts against the Sox in the regular season.

Guardians vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Guardians record: 85-77 (1-2)

White Sox record: 84-78 (4-1)

Guardians vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Meidroth OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+105)

After an 0 for 4 start in Game 1 of this series, Chase Meidroth went 2 for 4 with an RBI in Game 2, and then 1 for 4 with a run scored yesterday.

The White Sox infielder is now 7 for 19 with three runs scored and five RBI through five games this postseason, going OVER 1.5 HRR in four of those contests.

On the season, Meidroth hit .350 vs. LHP (.247 vs. RHP), and he is 4 for 15 in his career against Messick.

Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

The Guardians’ bats came alive in Game 3, and they could very well keep that up given Chicago’s pitching situation on Thursday afternoon. It’s not an elimination game for the Sox, so it probably won’t be all hands on deck as they could save their best arms for Game 5.

Parker Messick pitched well against the White Sox in the regular season and I expect him to get back to that here in Game 4.

I’m tempted to take the Guardians on the run line at a nice plus number, but the -117 will do just fine.

Pick: Guardians -117

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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