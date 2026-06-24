Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

The Chicago White Sox have taken a one-game lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians heading into Wednesday’s series finale in Chicago.

Cleveland is just two games over .500 this season after losing back-to-back one-run games, but oddsmakers have the Guardians favored in this matchup with Tanner Bibee on the mound. That’s pretty shocking since Bibee has led the team to a 4-12 record in 16 starts in 2026.

He’ll go up against Chicago’s Erick Fedde (4.46 ERA), who has come out of the bullpen in five of his last six outings. The White Sox are over .500 with Fedde on the mound, and they are 26-12 straight up at home in the 2026 season.

So, could the Sox complete a sweep this afternoon?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matinee matchup between these AL Central rivals.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+140)

White Sox +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Guardians: -115

White Sox: -105

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (2-8, 4.03 ERA)

Chicago: Erick Fedde (2-6, 4.46 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians record: 41-39

White Sox record: 41-37

Guardians vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Tanner Bibee OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-101)

This season, Bibee has just 78 strikeouts in 89.1 innings of work, ranking in the 63rd percentile in whiff percentage.

While I don’t love Bibee as a strikeout-prop target in most starts, this is a favorable matchup against a Chicago team that averages over nine K’s per game (27th in MLB).

Bibee has 15 strikeouts over his last two outings, picking up at least seven K’s in each of them. I think he’s worth a shot to reach six or more punchouts, and oddsmakers seem to think he’ll easily reach five, setting him at -215 to reach five-plus K’s on Wednesday.

Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

In today’s best MLB bets column for SI Betting , I shared why I like the White Sox to pull off an upset in this series finale:

The Chicago White Sox have won back-to-back games and hold a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians heading into Wednesday’s series finale between the two AL Central rivals.

Chicago has won both games to open this series by one run, and oddsmakers have it set as an underdog with Erick Fedde (4.46 ERA) on the mound against Tanner Bibee (4.03 ERA). While Bibee has a better ERA in 2026, the Guardians are just 4-12 in the right-hander’s outings, and his advanced numbers are pretty shaky.

Bibee has a 4.66 Fielding Independent Pitching and ranks in the 31st percentile in expected ERA and the 32nd percentile in expected BAA. On top of that, he ranks in the 20th percentile in barrel percentage and the 10th percentile in hard-hit percentage. So, Chicago’s offense (15th in Weighted Runs Created Plus) could have a big day.

Fedde hasn’t been much better – he has an expected ERA in the 33rd percentile and ranks in the third percentile in whiff percentage – but the White Sox are over .500 (8-7) when he’s taken the mound this season.

These teams have been pretty even so far in 2026, but there’s one trend I can’t look past, especially since the Guardians have struggled in Bibee’s starts.

Chicago is lights out at home (26-12) so far this season while the Guardians are just a .500 team on the road. I think there’s value in taking the Sox to win outright as underdogs on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: White Sox Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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