Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet This Guardians Prop)
The New York Yankees’ bullpen imploded on Tuesday night, leading to a series-opening loss to the Cleveland Guardians and dropping them back into second in the AL East.
The Guardians are clinging to a small lead in the AL Central, and they'd love to guarantee a series win over New York on Wednesday with youngster Joey Cantillo on the bump.
New York counters with veteran Nestor Cortes Jr., who has led the Yanks to just a 9-16 record across 25 starts.
Who has the edge on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my favorite bet to make for this contest.
Guardians vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-130)
- Yankees -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +160
- Yankees: -192
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Guardians vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Joey Cantillo (0-2, 6.23 ERA)
- New York: Nestor Cortes Jr. (6-10, 4.20 ERA)
Guardians vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB Extra Innings
- Guardians record: 73-52
- Yankees record: 73-53
Guardians vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Guardians
Joey Cantillo: This is the fourth outing of the season for Cantillo, who has given up 15 hits and nine earned runs across 13.0 innings of work. Cantillo has also given up four homers and six walks in three outings. This is a tough matchup against a Yankees offense that features Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 45th homer of the season on Tuesday night, and he’s a player to consider going yard again on Wednesday. I shared why in today’s edition of Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s Best Home Run Prop Bets:
After smacking his 45th homer on Tuesday, Judge gets to face youngster Joey Cantillo tonight, who has allowed four homers in three starts. Cantillo gave up two homers to both the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins despite not pitching more than six innings in either outing.
Judge is the best power hitter in baseball, slugging an insane .709 with a 1.172 OPS. This prop doesn’t pay out like some others, but Judge is a threat to go yard every time he steps to the plate this season.
Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is actually in the prop market, although I do lean with betting on the Guardians as major underdogs in this one as well.
Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez crushes left-handed pitching this season, and I mentioned why I like his total bases prop in today’s Best MLB Prop Bets for SI Betting.
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Ramirez than the lefty – Nestor Cortes Jr. – that he’s facing tonight.
Cortes has struggled over the last two months, posting a 6.19 ERA in seven starts. That’s a major problem when facing one of the best switch hitters in baseball, especially since he’s been better from the right side in 2024.
Ramirez is hitting 360/.393/.712 in 139 at bats against left-handed pitching. He’s also hit 12 of his 32 home runs against lefties, and his OPS is more than 300 points higher against them than right-handed pitching.
Rather than taking his hits prop, I don’t think it’s crazy that Ramirez smacks a double or homer and cashes in on this prop at -110 odds.
Pick: Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.