Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Oct. 27 (Bet the Underdog?)
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks are both 2-0 on the season heading into Sunday’s matchup in OKC.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are playing the second night of a back-to-back after they handled the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has two single-digit wins over Brooklyn and Charlotte, but it has yet to cover the spread in the 2024-25 season.
Does that change on Sunday with the Hawks set as sizable underdogs?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Hawks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +9.5 (-110)
- Thunder -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +350
- Thunder: -455
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 2-0
- Thunder record: 2-0
Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Seth Lundy – out
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young: All-Star guard Trae Young is thriving without Dejounte Murray, putting up 34.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game in his first two matchups this season. He now faces a tough test with Lu Dort and Alex Caruso likely shadowing him all night on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams: After scoring just 12 points in the season opener, Jalen Williams nearly had a triple-double against the Bulls on Saturday, putting up 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 10-for-22 from the field. A candidate for the MIP award, Williams should be a focal point of OKC’s attack on Sunday.
Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Are the Hawks undervalued on Sunday?
Atlanta has wins by four and five points this season over the Brooklyn Nets and Hornets, and it has gotten some huge games from Trae Young now that he doesn't have to share the backcourt with Dejounte Murray.
OKC has looked dominant to open the season with wins over Denver and Chicago, but this is the second night of a back-to-back for the Thunder.
Last season, this squad was just 8-6 against the spread in the second night of back-to-backs, and the Hawks have the offense (120 or more points in both of their games) to at least hang around in this matchup.
I think Atlanta keeps this game within double digits on Sunday.
Pick: Hawks +9.5 (-110)
