Heat vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat are off to a slow start in the 2026-27 season, winning just two of their first seven games while ranking 21st in the league in net rating and 27th in defensive rating.

The Heat may need another transaction cycle to truly fit this roster around the two-time league MVP, but it has to make due for now in a loaded Eastern Conference.

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Heat remain in L.A. to face Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The offseason was one to forget for the Clips, who lost five first-round picks in the Kawhi Leonard cap circumvention scandal, and they’re already down several rotation players due to injury (Brandon Ingram, Bradley, Beal, Jordan Miller and more) to open this season.

As a result, the Clips are just 1-6, losing six games in a row after winning their season opener against Sacramento. They’re set as 4.5-point underdogs on their home floor on Wednesday.

This is a prime spot for Miami to get a win, and it needs every one it can get with the East featuring several viable playoff contenders in the Southeast Division.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on Wednesday.

Heat vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -4.5 (-115)

Clippers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Heat: -197

Clippers: +164

Total

233.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Heat vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, WPLG Local 10, NBA League Pass

Heat record: 2-5

Clippers record: 1-6

Heat vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable

Myron Gardner – questionable

Dru Smith – available

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Jordan Miller – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Heat vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-127)

Can Giannis continue his strong stat on the glass? He’s one of my favorite prop targets for this 14-game slate on Wednesday:

Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12 or more rebounds in five of his seven games this season, averaging 19.7 rebound chances per game.

Antetokounmpo should be able to clear this line again on Wednesday against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is just 14th in the league in rebound percentage and remains without young center Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

The Clips have missed a ton of shots, ranking 24th in points per game this season, and Miami is going to push the pace in this game (fourth in the NBA) which should lead to a few extra possessions on both sides.

Giannis has done it all for the Heat in the 2026-27 campaign, and he should remain the team’s leading rebounder on Wednesday.

Heat vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Miami has not gotten off to a strong start this season, struggling mightily on the defensive end of the floor. Luckily, the Clippers’ offense has been one of the worst in the league.

L.A.’s only win came against the Sacramento Kings, and it doesn’t deserve to be this small of an underdog against a Heat team that still has Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Miami has played better after starting the season 0-4, and it ranks 12th in the league in offensive rating despite the slow start.

I think the Clippers’ lack of frontcourt depth and their total lack of proven scoring after Darius Garland is too much to overcome in this matchup. The Clips seem destined for a bottom-three record in the West this season.

Pick: Heat -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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