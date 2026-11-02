Heat vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Are the Miami Heat finally finding a groove?

After losing the first four games of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era, the Heat have won back-to-back games, including a blowout win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Cup on Friday night.

Now, Miami heads on the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic, who are 5-2 to start the 2026-27 season after beating the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

The Lakers are one of the best offenses in the NBA with Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the way, and they’re much different built than the Heat, who have two All-Star big men in Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

Both of these teams are expecting to make the playoffs in the 2026-27 season, and oddsmakers have the Lakers set as slight favorites in one of the 15 games in the league on Monday.

Do the Lakers end up sitting anyone on the second night of a back-to-back? Do the Heat keep their winning streak going?

I’m examining both of those questions and more with the latest odds, a player prop and prediction for this matchup on Nov. 2.

Heat vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +1.5 (-107)

Lakers -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Heat: +105

Lakers: -125

Total

236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Heat vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, Spectrum Sports Network, WPLG Local 10

Heat record: 2-4

Lakers record: 5-2

Heat vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tre Donaldson – out

Vladislav Goldin – out

Tim Hardaway Jr. – questionable

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Heat vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (-115)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Luka Doncic is a great bet – as long as he plays – against this Miami defense:

The Los Angeles Lakers and star Luka Doncic are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, as they’ll take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat.

I love this 3-point prop for Doncic, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc on Sunday for his fifth game this season with five or more 3-pointers made.

Doncic is shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc on a whopping 13.5 attempts per game, and his volume should remain high on Monday against Miami. The Lakers’ offense has been extremely dependent on Doncic this season with Austin Reaves off to a bit of a slow start.

This is an all-time matchup for Doncic, as Miami is 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and dead last in opponent 3s made per game. The Heat have some wing defenders they can throw on Luka, but the Lakers star is on another level right now, averaging 37.7 points per game.

As long as he suits up on Monday, he’s a must bet in this market.

Heat vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Miami has not been great on the defensive end to open this season, allowing a ton of 3-pointers while ranking in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating.

That could be a problem against a Lakers offense that is No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 5 in points per game. The Heat have rebounded from an 0-4 start to win against Atlanta and a banged-up Indiana team, but the Lakers are a major step up in class.

This bet depends a lot on the status of Doncic and Reaves, but it would be pretty surprising to see both players sit out such a big game against a playoff-caliber opponent.

I’ll take the Lakers to win at home, where they are 3-1 so far in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .