Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a fast start this season, winning their eighth games in a row on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Now, Luka and Co. head home to host the Charlotte Hornets and wing Brandon Miller, who are one of the worst offensive teams in the league this season.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are the No. 1 offense, as Doncic is averaging 39.0 points per game while leading this team to a fast start shooting the ball (first in effective field goal percentage).

Oddsmakers are expecting the Lakers to keep up their winning ways, setting them as 7.5-point favorites against a 4-9 Charlotte team.

Austin Reaves remains out on Tuesday night, and the Lakers are down starting center Walker Kessler (leg) for this game. For a team already thin in the frontcourt, the Kessler injury is a pretty big loss for L.A.

The Hornets are also short-handed with Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder on the shelf.

After moving on from LaMelo Ball in the offseason, Charlotte was always expected to take a step back this season, but injuries and poor shooting (30th in effective field goal percentage) have made the deal look even worse after Charlotte made the play-in tournament in the East last season.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first of two meetings between these teams in the 2026-27 season.

Hornets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +7.5 (-105)

Lakers -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hornets: +248

Lakers: -306

Total

221.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hornets vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Hornets record: 4-9

Lakers record: 12-2

Hornets vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Dennis Schroder – out

Kon Knueppel – out

Hannes Steinbach – out

Kylan Boswell – out

Michael Ajayi – out

Lakers Injury Report

Walker Kessler – out

Austin Reaves – out

Quentin Grimes – available

Hornets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (-124)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic is a great bet to go off from beyond the arc:

There hasn't been a better offensive player in the NBA this season than Luka Doncic, as he's averaging 39.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3.

On Tuesday, I'm looking at his 3-point prop against a Charlotte defense that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (40.5 percent) and 26th in opponent 3s made per game. With Austin Reaves (heel) out, Doncic should be free to fire from beyond the arc whenever he wants in this matchup.

The six-time All-Star is taking 13.3 3-point attempts per game, averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers per night. That volume is unheard of from beyond the arc, and yet he's still shooting over 40 percent this season.

Doncic has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in 11 of his 12 games, making five or more shots from deep in 10 of them, including Sunday's win over Phoenix with Reaves out.

Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

This could be a lopsided matchup, even with Reaves and Kessler sidelined on Tuesday.

The Lakers are by far the No. 1 offense in the NBA this season, and they’ve shot the lights out (effective field goal percentage of 58.8 percent) to propel their current winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are averaging just 99.1 points per game and are No. 30 in the league in offensive rating, effective field goal percentage and turnover percentage. This team also is 29th in 3-point percentage.

Even with Brandon Miller and Coby White in the lineup, I don’t see Charlotte putting up enough points on the road to beat this Lakers team.

L.A. is not only winning games, but it’s off to an impressive 10-4 start against the spread. I’ll lay the points with the Lakers, as Doncic should have yet another monster game on Tuesday.

Pick: Lakers -7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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