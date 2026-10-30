Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

AJ Dybantsa will make his home debut when the Washington Wizards host the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night.

The Wizards are back at home after a three-game road swing, which included a 110-103 loss in Charlotte before falling 121-111 in Cleveland to close out the trip.

That victory over the Wizards was Charlotte’s second straight win, but the Hornets lost 97-89 in Detroit on Wednesday night.

The Hornets have now won five straight meetings against the Wizards, though.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +1.5 (-115)

Wizards -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hornets -105

Wizards -115

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Hornets vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): WSOC, MNMT

Hornets record: 3-2

Wizards record: 2-3

Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Michael Ajayi – Out

Kylan Boswell – Out

Kon Knueppel – Out

Dennis Schroder – Questionable

Coby White – Out

Grant Williams – Out

Wizards Injury Report

Justin Champagnie – Out

Tre Johnson – Questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – Out

Jamir Watkins – Out

Hornets vs. Wizards Player to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, Small Forward, Washington Wizards

All eyes will be on AJ Dybantsa in his home debut on Friday night. The first overall pick scored 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting (1 of 3 from deep) with two assists and two rebounds in his first game on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Dybantsa missed the first four games of the season after suffering a left ankle sprain during the preseason finale.

Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Wizards are only 2-3 on the season, but one of those wins came in the home opener. That same type of buzz will be in the air for Dybantsa’s home debut on Friday night. I’d normally want to take Charlotte here given the recent history in this matchup, but I’ll instead look to the UNDER.

Charlotte has gone UNDER the total in all five games this season, and Washington is 3-2 to the UNDER as well – including in each of its last two contests. These teams combined for just 213 points when the total was set at 226.5 earlier this week.

I’m expecting another lower-scoring matchup tonight.

Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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