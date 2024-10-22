Illinois vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2012, Oregon will look to continue on its National Championship path at home against Big Ten upstart Illinois.
The Fighting Illini are off an impressive home upset against Michigan, but now take a long trip to Eugene, Oregon to face the Ducks, who are looking to bolster its resume with another win at home against a ranked foe.
The point spread is lofty, but is it enough? Let’s break down this Big Ten showdown.
Illinois vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois: +21.5 (-115)
- Oregon: -21.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Illinois: +980
- Oregon: -2000
Total: 54.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Illinois vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV: CBS
- Illinois Record: 6-1
- Oregon Record: 7-0
Illinois vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Luke Altmyer: Altmyer has been impressive for the Fighting Illini this season, engineering an offense that is inside the top 10 in EPA/Pass. However, Altmyer has been under duress a ton as the group is bottom 10 in tackles for loss allowed. How will the team handle Oregon’s potent pass rush on its home field?
Oregon
Jordan James: While Dillon Gabriel is the Heisman Trophy candidate, James is in for a big game on Saturday afternoon and can be the difference in this one. After an easy workload against Purdue, season low 10 carries for 50 yards, I expect Oregon to implement a ground-heavy game plan to expose the Fighting Illini’s subpar rush defense.
Illinois vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
I’ll side with the Ducks to keep it rolling at home.
When I handicap this matchup, it’s tough for me to look past Illinois’ road trip to Penn State as 17-point underdogs. The Illini scored on its first drive of the game and failed to put another score on the board the rest of the evening. Now, the team travels out west for the first time this season to face a Ducks team that is rounding into form and a National Championship threat.
The Fighting Illini closed as six-point home underdogs to Michigan last week before an impressive win against the defensive-minded Wolverines, but this Ducks team will be able to win both through the air and on the ground.
Heisman Trophy candidate Dillon Gabriel has kept the passing game on line while running back Jordan James can expose an Illinois defensive front that is outside the top 120 in defensive line yards and outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
Meanwhile, Oregon should have the ability to match the potent Illinois’ passing game, 22nd in EPA/Pass this season and elite at getting off the field on third down (24th in the country).
I like Oregon to take care of business at home.
PICK: Oregon -21.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
