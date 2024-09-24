Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Illinois is off to an undefeated start to the season but will face its toughest test to date with a matchup in Happy Valley against Penn State in Week 5, a fellow unbeaten Big Ten team.
The Nittany Lions have aspirations of competing in the College Football Playoff, and the early returns on its revamped offense are quite strong. How will Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions’ offense hold up in Big Ten play?
Here’s our betting preview for this high leverage matchup on Saturday night.
Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois: +17.5 (-112)
- Penn State: -17.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Illinois: +640
- Penn State: -1000
Total: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Illinois vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBA
- Illinois Record: 4-0
- Penn State Record: 3-0
Illinois vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Luke Altmyer: Altmyer has been incredibly improved so far this season, at the helm of what is a top 20 offense in terms of EPA/Play. The former Ole Miss backup has a 10-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is off a four-touchdown effort against Nebraska in Illinois’ upset win.
Penn State
Drew Allar: Allar is fitting in nicely in new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnecki’s scheme. The big-armed junior is completing 70% of his passes and has 10 touchdowns so far this season. Can he keep up his fine play as Big Ten play ramps up?
Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Penn State’s offense is in line for a big evening under Kotelnecki’s guidance. Just last year at Kansas, Kotelnecki’s offense torched Illinois to the tune of 34 points on more than seven yards per play. Now he gets a more talented roster to take on a middling Illinois defense that ranks 44th in EPA/Play and 76th in success rate.
However, the Fighting Illini have a much-improved defense that can test a Penn State secondary that will be down key defensive back KJ Winston and has only generated 14 tackles for loss in three games.
Illinois is 12th in EPA/Pass this season and in a negative game script will likely look to test the short-handed Nittany Lions back seven.
Penn State shouldn’t struggle to score at all, but Illinois should do its part to get over the total.
PICK: OVER 47.5
