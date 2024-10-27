Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Falcons)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have listed running back Bucky Irving as questionable for Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, and he's expected to play on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Irving – dealing with a toe injury – returned to practice on Friday after not practicing early in the week.
After the rookie returned to practice, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that he’s expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, barring a setback.
This is great news for a Buccaneers’ offense that is already down Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (dislocated ankle) for a crucial NFC South matchup. At 4-3, the Bucs can’t afford another loss to Atlanta (already 0-1 against the Falcons this season) if they want to win the division this season.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are viewing Irving in the prop market for Week 8.
Bucky Irving Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 30.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +195
Irving is a tough player to trust in the prop market since he’s already banged up, and the Buccaneers offense could look much different in Week 8.
While Rachaad White had a big game through the air in Week 7 and is worth a look in those props on Sunday, I still think Irving is the best runner of this three-headed attack of Irving, Sean Tucker, and White.
Irving has found the end zone in three of the last four weeks, even though he had a down-rushing game (nine carries for 23 yards) his last time out.
At nearly +200, he’s worth a shot to score with the Bucs lacking playmakers on their roster right now. Against Atlanta earlier this season, Irving had nine carries for 44 yards and two receptions.
