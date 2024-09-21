SI

Is Justin Herbert Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Steelers)

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Justin Herbert got rolled up on in the Chargers win against the Panthers last week and the injury appears to be worse than most expected.

Herbert is a game-time decision for the Chargers game against the Steelers with a high ankle sprain. The Steelers are now a three-point home favorite after sitting as a PK earlier in the week.

Herbert may go, but he may be severely limited in the game, and oddsmakers have pulled his odds ahead of this game.

If Herbert can't play, the Chargers will start Taylor Heinicke, an offseason signing to bolster the QB room.

Here's the updated odds for Chargers vs. Steelers in what is a meeting between undefeated teams.

Chargers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Chargers: +3 (-120)
  • Steelers: -3 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Chargers: +132
  • Steelers: -156

Total: 34.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

